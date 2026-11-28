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Be Bold! Productions has announced the cast for its 18th anniversary season of A Christmas Carol the Musical opening Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre this Sunday, November 29.

New company members will join several Christmas Carol cast members from Christmases past this season in a West Village holiday tradition that's not to be missed!

At the top of the show, a group of merry carolers (Shea Coughlin-Jacobs, Shino Frances, Gabe DeRose, Jessie Heesacker, Morgan Paulson, and Journey Jones) welcome the audience to Charles Dickens' England. Alongside them onstage are a Solicitor (Sue-Ellen Mandell), a Paper Seller (Kathryn Loggins), and four-legged friend Mulligan (making his doggy debut), inviting viewers to join them in a joyful experience of a Victorian Christmas!

Taking this stage as the grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge for the 16th year, Eric Fletcher dazzles as he brings the belligerent old miser to life. Scrooge enjoys spreading misery to those around him until four spirits intervene to try to save his soul: Jacob Marley (Shino Frances), Ghost of Christmas Past (Andrea Woodbridge), Ghost of Christmas Present (Brenda Bell), and Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (Courtney Hansen).

Intent on showing him the error of his ways, the spirits take Scrooge to visit his past, present, and future. In the past, he relives loving memories and stinging regrets. He watches versions of his younger self interact with his sister Fan (Morgan Paulson), his true love Belle (Lexie Showalter), beloved business associate Mr. Fezziwig (Gabe DeRose), Mrs. Fezziwig (Courtney Hansen) and their guests, seeing himself transform from young boy (Avery Ilardi) to young man (Jessie Heesacker). Afterwards he is pulled to the present where from the outside he watches his nephew Fred (Riley Fee) Fred's wife Franny (Andrea Woodbridge), their friend Mrs. Johns (Kathryn Loggins), and all the Cratchit family members including Mrs. Cratchit (Lexie Showalter), Bob Cratchit (Benjamin Burke), Patricia Cratchit (Morgan Paulson), and Tiny Tim (Rosie Ilardi, Giulia Ilardi, Jaxon Bilbao) as well as other Cratchit children and children's ensemble roles (Clara Burke, Sebastian D'Agostino, Manuel "MJ" Lausell, Ella Anderson, Sadie Lewinter) and Poor Nora (Courtney Hansen). He also faces Want and Ignorance (Avery Ilardi and Shea Coughlin), who help him see how far he has strayed from the path of goodness in his treatment of others and himself.

Scrooge is then swept into one version of the future and must confront the alarming reality of how his life and the lives of others will end up if he does not change his ways. He watches Londoners who are struggling for survival such as Agy (Brenda Bell), Diggs (Riley Fee), and Midge (Shea Coughlin-Jacobs), who steal his belongings and revel in amusement at his death, in addition to the Johns (Gabe DeRose and Kathryn Loggins) and Mrs. Holly (Sue-Ellen Mandell), who gloat about Scrooge getting what he deserved.

These spiritual experiences transform Scrooge, who embraces his new outlook on life and begins living with generosity and joy. He starts by rewarding a child who runs an errand for him (Avery Ilardi) and reconciling with his neighbors.

A Christmas Carol the Musical runs November 29 - December 30, 2026 off-Broadway at The Players Theatre - 115 MacDougal St - NYC. Thurs - Sat at 7p / Sat at 3p / Sun at 11a * and 2p. With additional holiday shows: Wed Dec 16 @7pm, Tues Dec 22 @7pm, Wed Dec 23 @ 7pm, Mon Dec 28 @7pm, Tues Dec 29 @7pm and Wed Dec 30 @ 7pm.

*family matinee with free workshop presentation at 10a

For more info and tickets visit: www.Scroogeinthevillage.com

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The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 7% 3 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 7% 4 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% 5 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 8% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 6% 5 Kelsey Johnson - SALLY SPECTRE 30th Street theater 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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