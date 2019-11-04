BWW Exclusive: Go Speed-Dating with the Company of NYGASP's THE MIKADO!

There is nothing like blind dating in NYC, particularly when those dates are with the characters from the absurd word of Gilbert & Sullivan! BroadwayWorld gets a first-look exclusive at New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players' all-new content featuring many recognizable characters and songs from their critically acclaimed production of The Mikado, returning to The Kaye Playhouse at 68th between Park and Lexington this Dec 27-January 5. Stay tuned throughout the next two months as more scenes are revealed in this fun web series. Make a date to see The Mikado and get your tickets here!

In NYGASP's critically-acclaimed new production of The Mikado, the location is an imaginary town full of colorful characters - 3 little maids from school, a wandering minstrel, a hilariously corrupt public official, and a Lord High Executioner who may have a list of potential victims but is too tenderhearted to actually perform his duties. At the heart of this tale is a love story: a beautiful school girl loves the romantic wandering minstrel, but she is engaged to the executioner. This romantic triangle takes the usual course of thwarted romance, until the arrival first of the fearsome fiancé claiming the minstrel as her "perjured lover," and later of the emperor, or Mikado, himself - with his own list of punishments specially tailored to fit every crime. In order to resolve the ensuing complications, the inept executioner must use his wits to convince the most unappealing minstrel's fiancé to marry him instead - in record time.

Produced by David Wannen, The Mikado features elements of Victorian England and Japanese culture that have been carefully curated and combined with fantasy to enhance the production. The Mikado features original choreography and direction by NYGASP Stage Director David Auxier and Assistant Director Kelvin Moon Loh. Albert Bergeret serves as music director and conducts the 25-piece orchestra. The production showcases scenery designed by Anshuman Bhatia, costumes designed by Quinto Ott and lighting designed by Benjamin Weill.

The video features: Laura Sudduth, Chris White, David Macaluso, Rebecca Hargrove, Amy Maude Helfer, Sarah Caldwell Smith, Cáitlín Burke, Matthew Wages and David Wannen. Agency: Hofstter+Partners, Creative Director: Mike Rovner, Production Company: Detox Film, Editor: Barney Miller





