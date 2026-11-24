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Nocturne Theater will present the world premiere of Bachelor Party!, a new play by Elliot Connors in his professional debut. Directed by Louis Blachman, Bachelor Party! is a sharp, dark comedy about myth-making, modern masculinity, and the desperate search for meaning in the wilderness. This strictly limited engagement runs January 15 – 30, 2027 at The West End Theatre.

Bachelor Party! stars Stephen Cefalu Jr. (To Kill a Mockingbird national tour), Will Dagger (Good Night, and Good Luck; Well, I'll Let You Go), Ethan Dubin (The Ferryman, Antigone: This Play I Read in High School), Keshav Moodliar (Prince Faggot), and Sky Smith (Our Town, dir. Kenny Leon).



Five childhood friends on the cusp of thirty reunite in the Connecticut woods for a bachelor party. But when the groom, Sam, fails to show—without explanation, leaving them to wonder if they've been outgrown—their weekend celebration turns into a psychedelic reckoning: with each other, with themselves, and with the effigy they've created in Sam's absence.

The creative team for Bachelor Party! includes Rodri Hernandez Martinez (scenic design, dramaturg), Benjamin Burton (costume design, dramaturg), Yiyuan Li (lighting design), Lola Basiliere (sound design), Thomas Jenkeleit (prop design), Lena Engelstein (choreographer), Maya Shore (assistant director), and Balfour Clark for Nocturne Theater (producer).

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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