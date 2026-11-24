"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
BACHELOR PARTY! to Make World Premiere at The West End Theatre Off-Broadway
Performances will run January 15-30, 2027.
Nocturne Theater will present the world premiere of Bachelor Party!, a new play by Elliot Connors in his professional debut. Directed by Louis Blachman, Bachelor Party! is a sharp, dark comedy about myth-making, modern masculinity, and the desperate search for meaning in the wilderness. This strictly limited engagement runs January 15 – 30, 2027 at The West End Theatre.
Bachelor Party! stars Stephen Cefalu Jr. (To Kill a Mockingbird national tour), Will Dagger (Good Night, and Good Luck; Well, I'll Let You Go), Ethan Dubin (The Ferryman, Antigone: This Play I Read in High School), Keshav Moodliar (Prince Faggot), and Sky Smith (Our Town, dir. Kenny Leon).
Five childhood friends on the cusp of thirty reunite in the Connecticut woods for a bachelor party. But when the groom, Sam, fails to show—without explanation, leaving them to wonder if they've been outgrown—their weekend celebration turns into a psychedelic reckoning: with each other, with themselves, and with the effigy they've created in Sam's absence.
The creative team for Bachelor Party! includes Rodri Hernandez Martinez (scenic design, dramaturg), Benjamin Burton (costume design, dramaturg), Yiyuan Li (lighting design), Lola Basiliere (sound design), Thomas Jenkeleit (prop design), Lena Engelstein (choreographer), Maya Shore (assistant director), and Balfour Clark for Nocturne Theater (producer).
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