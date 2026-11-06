Ava DuVernay and Alicia Keys to Join PUBLIC FORUM: 14TH at The Public Theater

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​The Public Theater and Public Forum series curators Alexa Smith and Jeremy McCarter will present PUBLIC FORUM: 14th with Ava DuVernay on Tuesday, December 1 at 7:00 p.m. at The Town Hall.

Ava DuVernay's new film 14th explores the birth, legacy, and monumental importance of the 14th Amendment—the way that its guarantees of citizenship rights and due process have helped America to take enormous strides in the direction of its founding ideals. Inspired by DuVernay's film, and in collaboration with DuVernay herself, Public Forum will present a special one-night event bringing the world of the 14th Amendment to life. Featuring historical texts and songs, clips from the film, and a conversation with DuVernay, the evening will connect the fraught days of Reconstruction to the challenges of our own time. The extraordinary lineup of the event concludes with a special conversation with 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter, producer, and advocate of the People's Bill of Rights 250, Alicia Keys.

Without the protections of the 14th Amendment, American democracy as we know it could be forever changed. The story of the Fourteenth Amendment doesn't loom large in the popular American imagination. But despite more than a century of attacks on its central promises, it remains the foundation of our nation's ideals. 14th lifts this amendment out of the staid realm of history books and places it firmly within the evolving political chaos of today, illuminating the unfortunate truth that weakening the concept of equality for all could create a threat from which none of us would be able to escape. The documentary will premiere globally on Netflix on Friday, December 4, following a theatrical release in select U.S. and U.K. theaters beginning Friday, November 27.

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