Atlantic Acting School to Offer Hybrid Learning This Fall

The Atlantic Acting School programs offer rigerous professional training!

Full-Time Conservatory

Begins September 2020

Monday-Thursday 9am-5pm



The Atlantic's world-renowned conservatory program is a two-and-a-half year full-time course empowering aspiring acting professionals with technical, creative, personal rigor, and a life-long community that fuels success beyond their doors. The curriculum includes instruction in a disciplined approach to script analysis, working truthfully moment-to-moment, and bringing these competencies together in performance of the material.

Apply by August 1st HERE

Evening Conservatory

Begins September 2020

Monday-Thursday 6:45pm-10:15pm

Designed for the working actor, the Evening Conservatory distills the physical, emotional, and analytical tools of acting into a concentrated three-semester program. Students will push beyond their creative comfort zones to take their talents to new heights.

Apply by August 1st HERE

Virtual Auditions

Schedule a Virtual Audition on Friday, July 24 to kickstart your application process and get answers to any questions you may have! You'll have the opportunity to audition for any of our training programs including both the Full-Time and Evening Conservatories.

Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You