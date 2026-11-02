Ars Nova to Honor Shaina Taub at Nova Ball Benefit on November 18

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Ars Nova will host its Nova Ball, honoring Shaina Taub (Broadway: Suffs, Ragtime). Early in her career, Taub was Ars Nova's 2012 Composer-in-Residence—and later went on to write, compose, and perform in Suffs and win two Tony Awards.

At Nova Ball, Ars Nova's biggest fundraising event, the organization will celebrate Taub. The event will take place at City Winery (25 11th Ave, New York) on Wednesday, November 18.

This evening will feature performances and appearances from Suffs cast members, performers Taub collaborated with (including at Ars Nova) in the early days of her career as a singer/songwriter/performer, musical comedy greats who have appeared in Taub and Matt Gehring's SHIZ: Broadway Meets Sketch Comedy, and more. The range of performers likewise reflects Ars Nova as a hub of influence across the years—for example, Taub overlapped with Manik Choksi (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812; Off-Broadway: Brooklynite) at Ars Nova, with Choksi now developing a new work as one of Ars Nova's commissioned artists. Other artists either speaking or performing at the event are Kim Blanck (Broadway: Suffs; Off-Broadway: Octet), Ato Blankson-Wood (Broadway: Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Slave Play), Ally Bonino (Broadway: Suffs; Off-Broadway: The Seat of Our Pants), Andrew R. Butler (Ars Nova: Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future; Broadway: Stereophonic), Nadia Dandashi (Broadway: Suffs; Off-Broadway: Suffs), Damon Daunno (Ars Nova: The Lucky Ones; Broadway: Oklahoma!), Darius de Haas (Broadway: Shuffle Along; Off-Broadway: As You Like It), Roe Hartrampf (Broadway: Diana: The Musical), Jo Lampert (Off-Broadway: Orlando, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), Tony Award nominee Nichelle Lewis (Broadway: The Wiz, Ragtime), Grace McLean (Broadway: Suffs, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), Sing Out for Freedom Co-Founder Liana Stampur (Ars Nova: UNCHARTED: The Shaina Taub Songbook), Tony Award-winner Ali Stroker (Broadway: Oklahoma!, Spring Awakening), Kuhoo Verma (Ars Nova: Kuhoo's Cloud; Off-Broadway: Octet), Nicole Weiss (Off-Broadway: Octet; Regional: Beautiful), and other surprise guests. The performance will be directed by Annie Tippe (Off-Broadway: Octet).

Festivities begin at 6:30pm with a happy hour and red carpet, with attendees encouraged to wear fierce festival fashions inspired by the music that ignites their souls: whether that festival style emulates Woodstock, Lilith Fair, Coachella, or anything in between. Dinner and the show follow. The evening is co-chaired by Nicole Brodeur and Jenna Segal, and sponsored by Jenny Steingart and Dana Kirchman & Mark Wiedman.

Past Nova Ball honorees have included Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Alex Timbers, Steven Levenson, Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu, Joe Iconis, Jeff Richmond, Liz Meriwether, Beau Willimon, and Ars Nova Founders Jason Eagan and Jenny & Jon Steingart.

Taub said, “I'm so wildly excited for Nova Ball, especially because it's going to be a gathering of my favorite artists who all came up together in the early 2010s at Ars Nova. I would call it a reunion, but the truth is we've never really disbanded. Ars Nova was the first place to open its creative doors to so many of us, and the community they cultivated is central to my life to this day. I can't wait to celebrate Ars Nova, and party like it's 2010 with the singers who first made me want to write.”

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