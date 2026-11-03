Apollo Theater Names Billy Mitchell Ambassador and Senior Curator of Community Engagement

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The Apollo has appointed Billy Mitchell, known as “Mr. Apollo,” to Apollo Ambassador & Senior Curator of Community and Cultural Engagement. The new role recognizes Billy Mitchell's extraordinary 60-year history with the institution and longstanding, trusted relationships throughout Harlem, placing community and cultural engagement at the forefront as The Apollo prepares to reopen its Historic Theater in 2027 after its extensive restoration and modernization.

In his new role, Billy Mitchell will serve as The Apollo's ambassador to Harlem residents, local businesses, and community organizations, building on longstanding relationships with elected officials, clergy, cultural leaders, and Apollo supporters. Billy Mitchell will continue leading historic tours and representing The Apollo at education programs, including School Day Live, and community events. Billy Mitchell will also work directly with leadership to ensure community questions, priorities and ideas inform institutional planning and decision-making as The Apollo prepares to reopen its Historic Theater.

The Apollo also announces Apollo Homecoming, its first Community Open House following the Historic Theater's restoration and modernization. On Saturday, December 19, the event will welcome Harlem residents, families and neighbors back into the iconic space to explore the renovated theater, celebrate its history and connect with The Apollo's next chapter. Alongside performances and remarks from Harlem artists and community voices, Billy Mitchell will lead forums, Historic Theater tours and conversations that give neighbors a closer look at the renovation and opportunities to ask questions and share their perspectives on The Apollo's future. The event is free and open to the public, with advance RSVP encouraged. Attendees can register at https://www.apollotheater.org/apollo-homecoming.

Billy Mitchell's work will extend beyond the Historic Theater's 2027 reopening, strengthening The Apollo's enduring relationship with Harlem and developing partnerships that support the neighborhood's cultural and civic life.

Billy Mitchell's Apollo story began in 1965, when his mother sent him to Harlem to borrow money from a relative who lived near the theater. While waiting outside, the 15-year-old met Apollo owner Frank Schiffman, who offered him work running errands for performers. That day, Billy Mitchell found himself helping artists from Berry Gordy's Motown Revue, including the Temptations, Smokey Robinson and The Miracles, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder.

What began as a way to help his family became a lifelong connection to The Apollo. James Brown and Marvin Gaye encouraged Billy Mitchell to pursue his education and help pay for his studies. After building a career in finance, Billy Mitchell returned to The Apollo, taking on roles spanning audience services, retail, special events and group sales before becoming its Director of Tours, In-House Historian and Apollo Ambassador.

For generations of visitors, Billy Mitchell has made The Apollo's history personal. His tours draw on first-hand encounters with legendary performers and his own experience of the institution's evolution. Among those visitors was First Lady Michelle Obama, whose encouragement helped inspire Billy Mitchell to write his autobiography, They Call Me Mr. Apollo: My Journey from Running Errands for the Stars to Help Run One of the Most Famous Theaters in the World.

The Historic Theater renovation will preserve The Apollo's landmark character while improving the experience for artists and audiences, including an expanded lobby with a café and bar, upgraded seating and production technology, and restoration of historic architectural features.



Photo Credit: Gabrielle Darko for The Apollo

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