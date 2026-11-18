"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Abingdon Theatre Company Partners With On Broadway as Official Educational Wing
On Broadway will present Voices for the Future on Monday, November 30, 2026, supporting the development of young artists at the Laurie Beechman Theater.
Abingdon Theatre Company is launching a new partnership with On Broadway, officially naming the performing arts training organization as the educational wing of the Off-Broadway theatre company.
This collaboration expands Abingdon's commitment to developing new voices by creating a direct connection between arts education and the professional theatre community. Together, the organizations will champion emerging talent through training, mentorship, and opportunities for artistic growth.
As Abingdon celebrates its 34th season, Ever Forward, Ever Evolving: 34 Years of Breaking Boundaries, this partnership represents another important chapter in the company's continued growth and commitment to the future of American theatre.
ON BROADWAY PRESENTS VOICES FOR THE FUTURE — NOVEMBER 30, 2026
In celebration of this shared commitment to arts education, On Broadway will present Voices for the Future on Monday, November 30, 2026 at 7PM, a special benefit concert celebrating the power of performance and supporting the development of young artists at the Laurie Beechman Theater.
The evening will highlight the importance of investing in the next generation of performers while bringing together artists, supporters, and members of the theatre community. Broadway luminaries Kerry Butler, Nikki M. James, Rory O'Malley, and Jelani Remy will take the stage, offering an extraordinary opportunity as they are joined by On Broadway students and alumni performing alongside them.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
Al Menos Cantos
Cabrini Shrine (11/19-11/19)