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Abingdon Theatre Company is launching a new partnership with On Broadway, officially naming the performing arts training organization as the educational wing of the Off-Broadway theatre company.

This collaboration expands Abingdon's commitment to developing new voices by creating a direct connection between arts education and the professional theatre community. Together, the organizations will champion emerging talent through training, mentorship, and opportunities for artistic growth.

As Abingdon celebrates its 34th season, Ever Forward, Ever Evolving: 34 Years of Breaking Boundaries, this partnership represents another important chapter in the company's continued growth and commitment to the future of American theatre.

ON BROADWAY PRESENTS VOICES FOR THE FUTURE — NOVEMBER 30, 2026

In celebration of this shared commitment to arts education, On Broadway will present Voices for the Future on Monday, November 30, 2026 at 7PM, a special benefit concert celebrating the power of performance and supporting the development of young artists at the Laurie Beechman Theater.

The evening will highlight the importance of investing in the next generation of performers while bringing together artists, supporters, and members of the theatre community. Broadway luminaries Kerry Butler, Nikki M. James, Rory O'Malley, and Jelani Remy will take the stage, offering an extraordinary opportunity as they are joined by On Broadway students and alumni performing alongside them.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 20% 2 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 13% 3 Hayden Faulkner - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 11% 4 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 10% 5 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 10% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 14% 2 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 13% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 9% 4 Chris Godshall - SHE KILLS MONSTERS The Secret Theatre 6% 5 WIllow Wilson - INTIMATE APPAREL Gallery Players 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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