A New Opera, INTIMATE APPAREL Comes to Lincoln Center Theater

Based on the acclaimed play of the same name, INTIMATE APPAREL is a new opera at Lincoln Center Theater. Set in turn of the century New York, it tells the spellbinding story of an African-American seamstress on a journey toward love and, ultimately, self-reliance. This intimately staged production is performed with just two pianos and features music that includes ragtime, cakewalk and vaudeville.



Set in 1905 in turn of the century New York, INTIMATE APPAREL tells the story of Esther, a lonely, single African-American woman who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies' undergarments. There is warm affection between her and the Orthodox Jewish man who sells fabrics to her, but any relationship between them, even a touch, is completely forbidden. Seeking love and romance, Esther eventually embarks on a letter writing relationship with a mysterious suitor laboring on the Panama Canal. When he moves to New York they embark on an unhappy marriage, leading Esther to realize that only her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life's challenges.

Music by: Ricky Ian Gordon

Libretto by: Lynn Nottage

Directed by: Bartlett Sher

Tickets starting at $82

Learn More and Purchase Tickets





