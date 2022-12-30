Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Stage Mag
Click Here for More on Stage Mag

A Musical About Star Wars, Something Rotten! & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag!

Dec. 30, 2022  
A Musical About Star Wars, Something Rotten! & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

With new features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

A Musical About Star Wars - The V Theater

Something Rotten! - Westhill High School

The Swan Song, a Bear, a Crocodile etc & Other Mysteries of the Unknown! - Yer Productions at Art Square Theater at Vegas Theatre Company

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

With new features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Related Stories
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.
Meet the Company of MR. SATURDAY NIGHT- Now Streaming on BroadwayHD Photo
Meet the Company of MR. SATURDAY NIGHT- Now Streaming on BroadwayHD
Mr. Saturday Night is now available to stream on BroadwayHD! Get to know the cast with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag.
Celebrate Two Years with Stage Mag Photo
Celebrate Two Years with Stage Mag
Our free program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code. Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program.
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

From This Author - Team BWW


A Year in Review- 2022 on BroadwayA Year in Review- 2022 on Broadway
December 30, 2022

Did you know that over 40 productions opened (and reopened) on Broadway this year? Miss some of the coverage? BroadwayWorld is recapping the year in its entirely with this interactive Broadway timeline!
A Musical About Star Wars, Something Rotten! & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage MagsA Musical About Star Wars, Something Rotten! & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
December 30, 2022

Check out this week's top Stage Mags including A Musical About Star Wars, Something Rotten, and more! Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag!
What's Coming to Broadway in 2023?What's Coming to Broadway in 2023?
December 30, 2022

Want to know what's coming to Broadway in 2023? This Broadway season will include performances by Jessica Chastain, Josh Groban, Nathan Lane, Laura Linney and many more! Check out a full list of which Broadway shows will open this year.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/30/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/30/2022
December 30, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Broadway Jukebox: The Musicals of 2022Broadway Jukebox: The Musicals of 2022
December 29, 2022

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Six, Funny Girl, The Music Man, Mrs. Doubtfire, & Juliet, A Beautiful Noise, Almost Famous, Mr. Saturday Night, Into the Woods and more!
share