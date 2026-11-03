A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Merchant's House to Return for 14th Holiday Season

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This holiday season, Summoners Ensemble Theatre and the Merchant's House Museum are inviting audiences to step back in time for the 14th season of A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House, running November 24, 2026 through January 3, 2027 at the landmark 1832 Merchant's House Museum.

It's December 1867, and Charles Dickens has arrived in New York City for a month of sold-out performances of his beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Carol. Now audiences can encounter Mr. Dickens himself as he tells his timeless Christmas tale in the elegant Greek Revival double parlor of the Merchant's House Museum, surrounded by 19th-century holiday decorations, flickering candles, and original period furnishings.

Created from Dickens' own performance script, the 70-minute production transports audiences back 150 years to experience the author's celebrated story of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Jacob Marley, and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come.

For its 14th season, Vince Gatton returns to share the role of Mr. Dickens with John Kevin Jones, who originated the role for Summoners Ensemble's production. The two actors alternate performances, offering audiences two distinctive encounters with Dickens and his beloved characters.

A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House is adapted by John Kevin Jones and Rhonda Dodd from Charles Dickens' classic tale and directed by Rhonda Dodd.

A HOLIDAY RECEPTION WITH MR. DICKENS

On select performances, audiences can extend their theatrical experience with A Holiday Reception with Mr. Dickens. Preceding this special holiday experience, guests are invited to join Mr. Dickens (John Kevin Jones) for a performance of A Visit from St. Nicholas and raise a cup of traditional 'Smoking Bishop' (mulled wine) or chilled cider to the season.

The Merchant's House's 19th-century family room, kitchen, and garden, weather permitting, will be open to reception guests, providing a rare opportunity to experience additional rooms of the historic house in a festive holiday setting.

The reception is offered at select performances December 3 through January 1. Reception tickets are $35, strictly limited to 20 guests, and are available as a 'Reception & Performance' ticketing option when offered.

From December 18 through December 26, the reception welcomes back bell ringer Natalia Paruz, who will perform holiday carols in the Merchant's House kitchen, inviting guests to raise their glasses-and their voices-to the season.

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