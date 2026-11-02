A CHRISTMAS CAROL Family Benefit Performance to Feature Andy Karl Meet & Greet and More

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Perelman Performing Arts Center is partnering with Spotify this holiday season to present its second annual Family Benefit at A Christmas Carol on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

The special day of holiday celebration will bring families together at PAC NYC for a festive experience featuring family-friendly activities, creative workshops, live music, treats, and a performance of PAC NYC's production of the Old Vic's A Christmas Carol. The partnership reflects Spotify's history of supporting cultural institutions and creative experiences that bring communities together through music and the arts.

VIP guests will be invited to enjoy a full day of holiday programming at PAC NYC, beginning with a festive lunch and hot cocoa bar at Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson, followed by hands-on crafting activities led by local artists. The afternoon will continue with free musical performances on the Lobby Stage, curated in partnership with Spotify, a performance of A Christmas Carol, and an opportunity for families to meet members of the cast.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13

12:30 PM Festivities begin.

• Lunch buffet and hot cocoa bar at Metropolis.

• Lobby Stage performance by Nicolas King.

• Crafting activities including face painting, paper lantern workshop, snow globe making

• Candy bar and holiday photo moments.

3:00 PM A Christmas Carol performance.

5:00 PM Free musical performance on the Lobby Stage.

5:15 PM Meet and greet with Andy Karl and members of the cast of A Christmas Carol.

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