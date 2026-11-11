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A CHRISTMAS CAROL AT THE MERCHANT'S HOUSE to Offer On Demand Streaming

John Kevin Jones performs the solo adaptation, with the recording filmed inside the 1832 Merchant's House Museum.

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A CHRISTMAS CAROL AT THE MERCHANT'S HOUSE to Offer On Demand Streaming

Summoners Ensemble Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT'S HOUSE will offer performances virtually! For just $25, one pay-per-view purchase offers unlimited online viewings through January 3, 2027. Give the gift of theatre by purchasing access and sharing the viewing link with loved ones. Or make it a holiday tradition of your own: settle in for a cozy evening, invite friends and family to watch together, and enjoy this timeless Christmas story whenever the mood strikes.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT'S HOUSE, Charles Dickens in New York, 1867, is presented online by Summoners Ensemble Theatre in association with the Merchant's House Museum. Performances were filmed in the landmark 1832 Merchant's House Museum, New York City's only 19th century family home preserved intact, inside and out.

John Kevin Jones

(Actor, Co-Adapter): is the executive director of Summoners Ensemble Theatre. Kevin and Rhonda Dodd began developing A Christmas Carol in 2010 and Kevin has been performing their adaptation since 2011. The Merchant’s House has been its exclusive home since 2013. Also at the Merchant’s House, Kevin has adapted and performs in Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe, which returns March/April 2026, and Whitman in Love, which returns in June 2026. Kevin’s early career was spent in regional theatre across the southeast where he was an associate professor at the University of Memphis. Kevin is a member of Actors Equity Association, the Screen Actors Guild, and the Dramatists Guild of America. 

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