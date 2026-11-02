80S: THE MUSICAL! to Open at The Laurie Beechman Theatre This Month

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'80s: The Musical debuts at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on November 10, 2026! '80s: The Musical follows the high-stakes journey of six random strangers in 1988 who are thrown together in an urgent race to save the world from an evil 80s supervillain, hopefully in time to hop on their bikes and be home by dinner.

Created by A. J. Freeman (Today We Celebrate Earth Day) and Ron Passaro (Queen of Mean: The Rise and Fall of Leona Helmsley), '80s: The Musical will feature an original 80s-infused score of original songs in a concert-style reading. Directed by Rachel Klein (I Was a Teenage She-Devil) with casting by Alison Franck, CSA, the cast includes Cody Braverman (Leopoldstadt), Ashley Chiu (Once Upon A One More Time), Ashlyn Combs (Slam Frank), Cara Rose DiPietro (CBS's Elsbeth), Badia Farha (Hell's Kitchen), Lauren Molina (Sweeney Todd), Eliana Nunley (Queen of Mean), Gene Taylor (NBC's 'The Voice'), Jacklyn Uweh (The Second City), Luis Villabon (A Chorus Line). The band includes Dan Berkery (Operation Mincemeat) on drums, Jerry DeVore (Pirates! The Penzance Musical) on bass, Alex Taub on guitar, and Mitchell Brownell & Ron Passaro on keys.

Attendees are encouraged to dress thematically to compete for prizes for the best 80s looks.

'80s: The Musical plays The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 7pm and 9:30pm. The house opens at 5:30 pm for dinner and drinks for the 7pm performance and 9pm for the 9:30 pm performance. Tickets at $27 and can be purchased at www.TheBeechman.com. Please note there is a $25 food/beverage minimum per guest. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located inside the West Bank Cafe at 407 W 42nd St on the corner of 9th Ave.

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