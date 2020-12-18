Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Norway!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Best Female Musical Performer Of The Decade
Heidi Gjermundsen Broch - NEXT TO NORMAL - Det norske teatret - 2011 67%
Mari Lerberg Fossum - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Christiania Teater - 2014 17%
Lena Kristin Ellingsen - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeatret - 2019 17%
Best Male Musical Performer Of The Decade
Kristoffer Olsen - THE BOOK OF MORMON - Det norske teatret - 2018 50%
Espen Grjotheim - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Folketeatret - 2018 33%
Frank Kjosås - NEXT TO NORMAL - Det norske teatret - 2011 8%
Best Musical Production Of The Decade
BOOK OF MORMON - Det norske teatret - 2017 64%
NEXT TO NORMAL - Det norske teatret - 2011 14%
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Folketeatret - 2018 14%
Best Musical Theatre Institution Of The Decade
Folketeatret / Scenekvelder 45%
Det norske teatret 35%
Musikkteaterforum 10%
