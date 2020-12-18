Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Norway!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Best Female Musical Performer Of The Decade

Heidi Gjermundsen Broch - NEXT TO NORMAL - Det norske teatret - 2011 67%

Mari Lerberg Fossum - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Christiania Teater - 2014 17%

Lena Kristin Ellingsen - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeatret - 2019 17%



Best Male Musical Performer Of The Decade

Kristoffer Olsen - THE BOOK OF MORMON - Det norske teatret - 2018 50%

Espen Grjotheim - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Folketeatret - 2018 33%

Frank Kjosås - NEXT TO NORMAL - Det norske teatret - 2011 8%



Best Musical Production Of The Decade

BOOK OF MORMON - Det norske teatret - 2017 64%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Det norske teatret - 2011 14%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Folketeatret - 2018 14%

