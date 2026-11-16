"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Sola Fide Will Perform Christmas Concert at Bergen Cathedral in Norway
The performance is on Monday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m.
The Norwegian choir Sola Fide will present its annual Christmas concert at Bergen Cathedral in Bergen, Norway, on Monday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. The performance is scheduled to run for 75 minutes, concluding at 9:15 p.m.
The concert will feature Sola Fide, a mixed chamber choir based in Fana, south of Bergen. The ensemble has approximately 40 members and is led by conductor Janicke Damm Rusti. Founded in 1989, the choir performs a varied repertoire that includes traditional hymns, folk songs, musical theater selections, spirituals, barbershop and classical choral music.
The program will include traditional Christmas songs and newer melodies arranged for choir. The ensemble has also announced that this year's Christmas concerts will feature arrangements written specifically for Sola Fide, including a world premiere.
The Dec. 14 performance will take place at Bergen Cathedral, located at Domkirkeplassen 1 in Bergen. Sola Fide also has a Christmas concert scheduled at Skjold Church on Dec. 13.
Tickets for the Bergen Cathedral concert are priced at 350 Norwegian kroner for adults and 175 kroner for children. Tickets are available through the choir's official website.
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