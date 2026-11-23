"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
First Standings Announced For 2026 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards - CHICAGO Leads Best Musical
Voting is open through December 31st.
The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.
Winners will be announced in January!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
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2026 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards - Current Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kirsty McDonald - CHICAGO - Chateau Neuf 50%
Kirsty McDonald - DIRTY DANCING - Chateau Neuf 50%
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lucy Osborne - DIRTY DANCING - Chateau Neuf 100%
Best Direction Of A Musical
marie blokhus - CHICAGO - Chateau Neuf 50%
Mattias Carlsson - DIRTY DANCING - Chateau Neuf 50%
Best Direction Of A Play
Mattias Carlsson - BJØRNOV TAR DET PIANO - Chat Noir 67%
Lars Jacobsen - TOTAL AVSPORING - Chat Noir 33%
Best Ensemble
CHICAGO - Chateau Neuf 100%
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Palle Palmé - CHICAGO - Chateau Neuf 100%
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Hans Einar Apelland - DIRTY DANCING - Chateau Neuf 100%
Best Musical
CHICAGO - Chateau Neuf 100%
Best New Play Or Musical
BJØRNOV TAR DET PIANO - Chat Noir 50%
TREHOLT - Oslo Nye Teater 50%
Best Performer In A Musical
Ingrid Kayser - DIRTY DANCING - Chateau Neuf 50%
Espen Grjotheim - LES MISÉRABLES - Folketeateret 25%
Sindre Postholm - TREHOLT - Oslo Nye Teater 25%
Best Performer In A Play
Ingrid Bjørnov - BJØRNOV TAR DET PIANO - Chat Noir 100%
Best Play
BJØRNOV TAR DET PIANO - Chat Noir 100%
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lucy Osborne - DIRTY DANCING - Chateau Neuf 100%
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Erik Valderhaug - DIRTY DANCING - Chateau Neuf 100%
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