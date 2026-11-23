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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kirsty McDonald - CHICAGO - Chateau Neuf 50%

Kirsty McDonald - DIRTY DANCING - Chateau Neuf 50%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lucy Osborne - DIRTY DANCING - Chateau Neuf 100%

Best Direction Of A Musical

marie blokhus - CHICAGO - Chateau Neuf 50%

Mattias Carlsson - DIRTY DANCING - Chateau Neuf 50%

Best Direction Of A Play

Mattias Carlsson - BJØRNOV TAR DET PIANO - Chat Noir 67%

Lars Jacobsen - TOTAL AVSPORING - Chat Noir 33%

Best Ensemble

CHICAGO - Chateau Neuf 100%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Palle Palmé - CHICAGO - Chateau Neuf 100%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Hans Einar Apelland - DIRTY DANCING - Chateau Neuf 100%

Best Musical

CHICAGO - Chateau Neuf 100%

Best New Play Or Musical

BJØRNOV TAR DET PIANO - Chat Noir 50%

TREHOLT - Oslo Nye Teater 50%

Best Performer In A Musical

Ingrid Kayser - DIRTY DANCING - Chateau Neuf 50%

Espen Grjotheim - LES MISÉRABLES - Folketeateret 25%

Sindre Postholm - TREHOLT - Oslo Nye Teater 25%

Best Performer In A Play

Ingrid Bjørnov - BJØRNOV TAR DET PIANO - Chat Noir 100%

Best Play

BJØRNOV TAR DET PIANO - Chat Noir 100%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lucy Osborne - DIRTY DANCING - Chateau Neuf 100%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Erik Valderhaug - DIRTY DANCING - Chateau Neuf 100%

The race is on for the Norway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CHICAGO Chateau Neuf 100% Best Play 1 BJØRNOV TAR DET PIANO Chat Noir 100% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ingrid Kayser - DIRTY DANCING Chateau Neuf 50% 2 Espen Grjotheim - LES MISÉRABLES Folketeateret 25% 3 Sindre Postholm - TREHOLT Oslo Nye Teater 25% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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