FARGESPILL/KALEIDOSCOPE: A KISS FOR ALL THE WORLD Comes to Den Norske Opera & Ballett This Month

The performance is on 23 January.

Jan. 4, 2022  
One string quartet, one popular symphony and an on-stage ensemble consisting of 90 children and young people with roots from around the world. Beethoven's Ninth Symphony like you've never heard or seen it before!

The Norwegian Chamber Orchestra (DNK) has invited Fargespill to explore the musical common denominators between classical symphonic music and hip hop, Indian konnakol (a traditional vocal technique) and rhythms from Uganda, Colombia, Rwanda and Morocco.

With respectful curiosity, Fargespill has danced and sung its way through Beethovens jubilant Ode to Joy, picked it apart and put it back together again with elements ranging from rap and afrobeat to the music of a Turkish diva!

Learn more at https://operaen.no/en/Productions/fargespill-a-kiss-for-all-the-world-concert/


