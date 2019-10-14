BWW Review: ALICE I VIDUNDERLAND at Nationaltheatret - A Wonderfully crazy fairytale about identity crisis and longing

Seeing Nationaltheatret's fall season production aimed for children ahead of the holidays was a different from what I had expected. Perhaps because the knowledge and impressions I have of the original from childhood, maybe it is because the fairytale in itself has so many aspects an depth that the production is a lot different depending on what stage of life the viewer is. However, this performance is managing the difficult task of catching and touching viewers of all ages.

The production is, in some sence giving an impression of being ALICE IN WONDERLAND version 2.0, and changing the Norwegian original translation Alice i Eventyrland (meaning Alice in Fairytale-land), with Alice i Vidunderland (which is closer to the English title) comes out as a brilliant move for this version.

We are introduced to an Alice who has grown older than we can remember from the old book written by Lewis Carroll in 1865, and who is living in the present world. She is 14, and in the opening scene is starting in the middle of her confirmation (rougfly meaning coming of age) party, which is embarassingly awkward, with a family which, from her perspective are so far from her reality that she simply can't stand their presence She is therefore starting a journey that is fearfully similar to the journey she had 8 years ago, being around her mother in her deathbed.



Kjersti Tveterås stood out in the NRK-series "Nesten voksen", and makes, in spite being 35, a credible, fine and curious Alice. She manages the comlicated task of fast changing between insecurity and selfasureness. Tveterås is letting us get to know a girl who never quite processed the loss of her mother, and with this addition has an even more fierceful transformation period than most other young pubecent kids. She is struggling to find her own identity, and all the wonderful and strange characters she is meeting throughout her journey are strongly symbolic for this dilemma.

It was probably not a coincidential choice giving Henrik Rafaelsen the role of Alice's psychologist father besides playing the leader of Wonderland's group therapy sessions as "Hattergalen", especially considering the show being so overwhelmingly full of dreamy symbolism. He also featured as Jack of diamonds, one of the guards of the gate of Wonderland, and did a good and impressive interpretation of all three.



Alice's savior out of the emberassing confirmation party, is the white bunny, acted by Herman Bernhoft, who is soft and cuddly when it suits him, but still unsettled and somehow weird. Alice relates well to these characteristics, and has no misgivings at all following him to an apparantly foreign world.



The card guards tries to stop her by the entrence with a nice four-part harmony, but after giving her a ridiculously easy task to solve, they let her open the gate to the strange landscape with her bag full of newly gained sense of achievement.



She meets a cat who is both brilliantly directed and acted by Henriette Marø, and who stands out as the show's undefeated winner from a child's perspective. It seems obvious that the brains behind this interpretation is an expert on cat behaviour, and manages to create both primadonna huffiness and willfullness of a female cat in an outstanding way.



We get to know Hjerterdronningen (The queen of Hearts) who, without spoiling too much, seems like a sharp symbol of Alice's vanishing memories of, and bitterness towards, her own lost mother. This character is also conflicted with big contrasts, and Anneke von der Lippe manages to convey both cynic brutality and some kind of a trustworthy authority at the same time. Her story is that she's lost her head, in the same way Alice's memories of her mother has faded gradually.



After a while we get to know a couple of lovely, optimistic mayflies played by Gisken Armand and Hallvard Holmen, who considers a day to be an eternity, and who performs an elevator music-like duet about life, before they, to Alice's consternation, suddenly just descend into death. "They were so happy, and then they just died..?" - could this have happened before in Alice's life?

However, the most overt symbolic instrument in this performance must be the caterpillar, played by Anne Guri Tvedt, who doesn't have any good answers to who she really is. "Do you mean who I used to be - or who I'm going to be?" The same way a pubertal youth can worry about reaching adulthood either before or after her friends, the caterpillar is surrounded by friends who have already entered their cocoon before her, and are no longer the same characters they used to be. Alice is trying to tell the caterpillar about the beauty of turning into a butterfly, but the caterpillar is worried whether the butterfly is really her. Both her character and her EDM-like song draws a picture of how it is being in the transitional phase between childhood and adultry.



Wonderland is through Hjerterdronningen (Queen of Hearts) brutal side taken quite far from wonderful, and Alices is desperately searching for support. When the bunny wants to solve the problems with a hug, Alice doesn't feel like she's being taken seriously at all, not quite different from everyday life of a teenager. Hattergalen (the group therapist) takes her - and us - through some strange kind of tea party, and giving us an outstandingly absurd insight in how a teenager can feel left outside of everybody else's world.





Reviewing this children's show, we also brought two children who are quite well versed in the world of musical theatre, who represented two different age groups, but who both had a great time during the show.



The 5 year-old wasn't bored at all, and was very excited during the break, that cut the performance in an absolute climax of the show. He thought the break was much too long, since he was eager to find out where this story would go immediately. For a 5 year-old, it is the separate scenes that is catching, not necessarily the story in itself. And each scene was so full of action that a preschool kid will be well entertained throughout the entire show. For the youngest kids, parts of the show might be a bit too brutal, so there is a chance the children will get bad nightmares including headthirsty chainsawmassacres.



The 10 year-old was just as excited, but picked up more of the plot, and parts of the symbolism. She thought the cat to be really cool, and also found it exciting to recognize so many of the actors from television. She also loved all the weirdness throughout the show, that she found both interesting and engaging.



Still, I believe that older kids, for example the same age as Alice or even older, will get a somehow fuller experience from this performance.



The elegant, but absud nonsense litterary jargon is well taken care of, but in a more modern shell than in the original version. The brutal and play-on-words-based humour in the show, combined with total lack of logic throughout the performance, made sure it was never boring.



The music by Kyrre Havdal is very tonally modern. The lyrics, witten by Mads Bones that for the most seemed easily accessable to most in attendance, including the youngest. As in many other musical theatre shows at Nationaltheatret, the vocals are more based on dissemination and expression than melody ans technical skills, which is quite ok in a show like this. The musically biggest highlight came near the end of the show, and was performed by Anne Guri Tvedt in an absolutely stunning butterfly suit.



The fantastical costumes desservers paise, both in use of colour and embodiment, and Nationaltheatret, this time represented by Christina Lovery, has managed to create their own genre within children's play costumes, that stand out as both innovative, colourful and trendy at the same time, and that are carrying the play on their own.





They have also in this show created a stage design that matches the greatness of the costumes well. It all starts in a simple and sterile picure of a confirmation table with a clothed seiling, which left the audience with quite low expectations before the start of the show, but that was interruped by a flying start of a party, where the use of video made the whole experience exciting, recognizable and interesting. The use of video was by the way good and exciting throughout the whoe story, especially when we were introduced to a somehow spooky and gloomy dream world through video in the mirrors. This was something even the youngest reviewer noticed.



The journey to Wonderland was very clean, and gave the impression that Alice was soaring into the land, even though this could have been made more clear if Alice was pushed higher up into the "spiral". The contrast from the party to the incredibly tall gate to Wonderland, was massive and sudden, and set the standard for the rest of the show. It was generally not so many different elements in the scenery, but the ones that were used were done so creatively that the contrasts still matched all the fights that were fought throughout the play.



The variety of how the lights were used, the smoke machines, and the use of colour defined the different worlds well, and gave a good float to the play, which made it easier to follow the story, both for the older and the younger audience.



The prop masters seemed to have been given a great room, and had a fun time doing a creative job, which created a lot of smiles on our scenography expert's face.



Mechanic scenery changes were done in a very pleasant way, especially in the scene when the confirmation table disappeared, and in the scene with old and young mayflies.



All in all, what makes this a 4 stars performance rather than a 5 star, is that this performance is announced as the pre Christmas show for children, and is meant to take over the audience from the previous Christmas shows like "Reisen til julestjernen" (The journey to the Christmas star - a very classic Norwegian play) or Ulven (The Wolf), and that is also announced to be a play for children at the age of 6 and up. I believe one must be well over 6 years old to understand the debth of the story, maybe even some of the adults won't even quite catch it. But since the entertainment factor through direction, costumes and performance from the actors is so high, I still believe this to be a show many children are going to love. I for sure know that my young reviewers did.



Director: Mads Bones

Composer and Musical director: Kyrre Havdal

Choreographer: Martha Standal

Stage Design: Gjermund Andresen

Costume designer: Christina Lovery

Sound designer: Ingrid Skanke Høsøien

Make-up: Terje Rødsjø and Ida Kristine Høgbakk

Video designer: Torbjørn Ljunggren

Dramaturg: Oda Radoor





Related Articles Shows View More Norway Stories