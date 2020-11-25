Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards; Governor's School for the Arts Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Central Virginia:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Hugh Copeland 14%

Governor's School for the Arts 13%

Christa Vogt Salem High School 8%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Lisa Wallace - Hurrah Players 33%

Governor's School for the Arts 29%

Todd Rosenlieb 18%

Best Ensemble

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020 17%

THAT SINKING FEELING - Tidewater Community College - 2019 5%

MATILDA - Virginia Stage Company - 2019 4%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Freemason Abbey Norfolk 22%

Public House - Norfolk, VA 17%

P.F. Chang Town Center Virginia Beach 13%

Best Theatre Staff

Virginia Stage Company 20%

Zeider's American Dream Theater 14%

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts 12%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Hurrah Players 34%

Governor's School 19%

Virginia Stage Company 13%

Costume Design of the Decade

Lauren Ciampoli - THAT SINKING FEELING - Tidewater Community College - 2019 16%

Meg Murray - THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Norfolk - 2016 9%

Sandy Short, Linda Simpson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO MURDER - Governor's School for the Arts - 2019 7%

Dancer Of The Decade

Kendall Selby - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020 16%

Coral Mapp - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach - 2020 11%

Jaia Cooper - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020 9%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Sharon Cook - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020 17%

Alicia Varcoe Webb - A CHORUS LINE - Mill Mountain Theatre - 2018 7%

Jeff Seneca - SPAMALOT - Little Theater of Virginia - 2019 6%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Brant Powell - THAT SINKING FEELING - Tidewater Community College - 2018 15%

Ricardo Melendez - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Governor's School for the Arts - 2019 11%

Jeff Seneca - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach - 2019 8%

Favorite Social Media

Virginia Stage Company 24%

The Little Theater of Norfolk 18%

Virginia Musical Theater 18%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Virginia Stage Company 26%

Norfolk Arts 20%

Virginia Musical Theater 16%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jason Amato - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2018 8%

Akin Ritchie - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company - 2019 8%

Derrion Hawkins - MACBETH - Generic Theater - 2019 7%

Original Script Of The Decade

Sharon Cook - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020 27%

Brant Powell - THAT SINKING FEELING - Tidewater Community College - 2019 12%

Steve Earle - LOCKED DOWN - Governor's School for the Arts - 2019 10%

Performer Of The Decade

Trey Clarkson - THAT SINKING FEELING - Tidewater Community College - 2019 11%

Mia Gerachis - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2018 7%

James (J.Travis) Cooper - HONK - Hurrah Players - 2014 7%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020 19%

JEKYLL AND HYDE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2018 7%

MATILDA - Virginia Stage Company - 2019 7%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THAT SINKING FEELING - Tidewater Community College - 2019 12%

FUN HOME - Virginia Stage Company - 2018 9%

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Governor's School for the Arts - 2020 9%

Set Design Of The Decade

Matt Smith - SPAMALOT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach - 2019 13%

McKay Coble - MATILDA - Virginia Stage Company - 2019 13%

Ron Keller - THE COLOR PURPLE - Virginia Repertory Theatre - 2014 9%

Sound Design of the Decade

Walter Tillman - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2018 16%

Charles Owrey - ASSASSINS - Generic Theater - 2017 10%

Charles Owrey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theatre of Norfolk - 2019 9%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Governor's School for the Arts 20%

Virginia Stage Company 19%

THE Little Theater of Norfolk 13%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Governor's School for the Arts 20%

Virginia Stage Company 15%

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Taylor Drumwright - ANNIE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2011 13%

James (J.Travis) Cooper - BLUES, SOUL, AND ROCK N ROLL - Hurrah Players - 2018 10%

Mia Gerachis - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2018 8%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Governor's School for the Arts Dawn Peters 22%

Little Theatre of Norfolk 13%

Virginia Stage Company Associates 13%

Related Articles