Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards; Virginia Stage Company Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Central Virginia!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Central Virginia:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Governor's School for the Arts 14%

Hugh Copeland 13%

Christa Vogt Salem High School 8%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Lisa Wallace - Hurrah Players 32%

Governor's School for the Arts 29%

Todd Rosenlieb 18%

Best Ensemble

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020 15%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Norfolk - 2016 5%

THAT SINKING FEELING - Tidewater Community College - 2019 5%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Freemason Abbey Norfolk 22%

Public House - Norfolk, VA 17%

P.F. Chang Town Center Virginia Beach 12%

Best Theatre Staff

Virginia Stage Company 21%

Zeider's American Dream Theater 15%

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts 11%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Hurrah Players 31%

Governor's School 19%

Virginia Stage Company 13%

Costume Design of the Decade

Lauren Ciampoli - THAT SINKING FEELING - Tidewater Community College - 2019 14%

Meg Murray - THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Norfolk - 2016 10%

Sandy Short, Linda Simpson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO MURDER - Governor's School for the Arts - 2019 7%

Dancer Of The Decade

Kendall Selby - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020 14%

Coral Mapp - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach - 2020 11%

Jaia Cooper - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020 8%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Sharon Cook - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020 15%

Alicia Varcoe Webb - A CHORUS LINE - Mill Mountain Theatre - 2018 7%

Jeff Seneca - SPAMALOT - Little Theater of Virginia - 2019 5%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Brant Powell - THAT SINKING FEELING - Tidewater Community College - 2018 13%

Ricardo Melendez - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Governor's School for the Arts - 2019 12%

Jeff Seneca - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach - 2019 7%

Favorite Social Media

Virginia Stage Company 22%

The Little Theater of Norfolk 18%

Virginia Musical Theater 17%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Virginia Stage Company 24%

Norfolk Arts 18%

Virginia Musical Theater 16%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jason Amato - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2018 8%

Akin Ritchie - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company - 2019 7%

SEAN BLUE - THE WOLVES - Governor's School for the Arts - 2018 6%

Original Script Of The Decade

Sharon Cook - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020 24%

Brant Powell - THAT SINKING FEELING - Tidewater Community College - 2019 11%

Steve Earle - LOCKED DOWN - Governor's School for the Arts - 2019 11%

Performer Of The Decade

Trey Clarkson - THAT SINKING FEELING - Tidewater Community College - 2019 10%

Mia Gerachis - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2018 7%

Lily Easter - THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Norfolk - 2016 7%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020 17%

MATILDA - Virginia Stage Company - 2019 7%

JEKYLL AND HYDE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2018 7%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Governor's School for the Arts - 2020 10%

THAT SINKING FEELING - Tidewater Community College - 2019 10%

FUN HOME - Virginia Stage Company - 2018 9%

Set Design Of The Decade

Jeff Seneca - SPAMALOT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach - 2019 12%

McKay Coble - MATILDA - Virginia Stage Company - 2019 12%

Ron Keller - THE COLOR PURPLE - Virginia Repertory Theatre - 2014 9%

Sound Design of the Decade

Walter Tillman - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2018 13%

Charles Owrey - ASSASSINS - Generic Theater - 2017 10%

Martha Goode - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Virginia Stage Company - 2015 9%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Governor's School for the Arts 20%

Virginia Stage Company 18%

THE Little Theater of Norfolk 12%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Governor's School for the Arts 20%

Virginia Stage Company 15%

Little Theatre of Norfolk 10%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Taylor Drumwright - ANNIE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2011 13%

James (J.Travis) Cooper - BLUES, SOUL, AND ROCK N ROLL - Hurrah Players - 2018 9%

Mia Gerachis - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2018 8%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Governor's School for the Arts Dawn Peters 22%

Virginia Stage Company Associates 13%

Little Theatre of Norfolk 12%

