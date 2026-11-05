Volunteers Transform Norfolk Masonic Temple Hall into Generic Theater's New Venue

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Generic Theater of Virginia will open its new home inside the Norfolk Masonic Temple, 7001 Granby St., on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 with Stephen Sondheim's musical revue "Putting It Together." The production runs weekends through Nov. 29 and marks the start of Generic's 46th season.

Generic Theater of Virginia will open its new home inside the Norfolk Masonic Temple, 7001 Granby St., on Friday, Nov. 6, with Stephen Sondheim's musical revue "Putting It Together." The production runs weekends through Nov. 29 and marks the start of Generic's 46th season.

"We're quite literally putting it together, bit by bit, piece by piece," said board President Randy Miller.

For 18 years, Generic performed in Little Hall, the studio space beneath Chrysler Hall. When the city's plans for Chrysler Hall and Scope Arena meant that space was going away, the company began looking for a new home. Norfolk Masonic Temple Treasurer, Ricky King reached out with an offer: bring live theater into the 1954 building on Granby Street as part of opening it up to the wider community.

Generic's new home includes a 3,600-square-foot black box theater, plus a lobby and an office. Just as important, the company no longer works around another venue's schedule. The room is Generic's, year-round.

Phase One of the buildout began in May and wraps up on opening night. Contractors and volunteers worked side by side to install a lighting grid, stage curtains and new electrical and sound systems, and to paint and fireproof the room.

During: the first rehearsal of "Putting It Together" in the new space, with the buildout still underway. Photo: Julianne Baker

"Over 100 volunteers from the community have been involved over the last five months, transforming this space into an intimate theater where stories can be told," said Julianne Baker, Generic's secretary and volunteer coordinator.

The Show

"Putting It Together" strings together songs from "Company," "Into the Woods," "Sweeney Todd" and more, with no traditional plot.

Dr. Shelley Nowacek directs. A veteran theater educator and director, she has staged Sondheim before, with "A Little Night Music" at the Little Theatre of Norfolk.

"A musical is a musical, but then there's Sondheim," Nowacek said.

The cast features Sarah Kingsley, Alicia Searles, Jeff Joyner, Caden Barley, Alexander McDaniel, Bethany "B" Biggs and Mady Slater.

Miller said Generic's mission is to "showcase the underdogs of Broadway."

Opening Night Reception

Following the 8 p.m. performance on Friday, Nov. 6, all opening night ticket holders are invited to stay for a reception celebrating Generic's new home.

Gifts Doubled

Gifts to Generic will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $1,000 per donor per year, thanks to a $50,000 commitment from the Fannie, Milton and Leslie Friedman Family Foundation. The match runs from opening night, Nov. 6, through Dec. 31, 2028, or until the $50,000 is reached. It covers any gift, including monthly giving and Generic's $750,000 capital campaign. Donate at generictheater.org.

Performance Details

What: "Putting It Together," words and music by Stephen Sondheim; devised by Stephen Sondheim and Julia McKenzie; orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

When: Weekends, Nov. 6-29, 2026. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Opening night reception: Friday, Nov. 6, following the performance; open to all ticket holders

Where: Generic Theater at the Norfolk Masonic Temple, 7001 Granby St., Norfolk, VA

Tickets: Advance tickets $22 adults; $19 students, military and seniors; $17 for groups of 10 or more

Info and tickets: generictheater.org

"Putting It Together" (1999 Broadway Version) is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.

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