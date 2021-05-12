Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Traveling Players Receives National Endowment For The Arts Grant For Superior Arts Education

Traveling Players summer camps & conservatories are among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million.

May. 12, 2021  

Traveling Players Ensemble is awarded $10,000 by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Art Works Projects to support their innovative summer acting camps & conservatories. For 19 years, Traveling Players has been a leader in theatrical education, offering artistic challenges unlike any other pre-college theatre program in the nation. Previously recognized by the NEA as 1 of 25 Summer Schools for the Arts, Traveling Players is considered a model for comprehensive and intensive summer curricula.

Traveling Players summer camps & conservatories are among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding. "As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as Traveling Players reengage fully with partners and audiences," said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers.

"The NEA understands the impact the arts play in a child's development, setting them up for a lifetime of success," said Traveling Players' Artistic Director Jeanne E. Harrison. "We are overjoyed to be recognized for our educational work."

Traveling Players recognizes that the cost of professional-level training and drama summer camps can be tough on many families. That's why Traveling Players is proud to offer the most generous scholarship program in the region, with no annual or lifetime caps. Traveling Players has earmarked the entirety of the $10,000 NEA grant for scholarships. This grant will pay a quarter of the $40,000 that have already been awarded for summer scholarships, a $15,000 increase over last summer's awarded scholarships. If you would like to support their efforts in providing superlative theatrical education to underserved youth, visit travelingplayers.org/donate.

For more information on the projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

For more information, visit travelingplayers.org or call 703-987-1712.


