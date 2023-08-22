Traveling Players Receives 2024 Support Grant From ArtsFairfax

Traveling Players Ensemble is awarded $53,392 by ArtsFairfax, their largest award to date, to support their vibrant theatre education programs. For 20 years, Traveling Players has been a leader in theatrical education, offering artistic challenges unlike any other pre-college theatre program in the nation. Traveling Players was previously recognized by ArtsFairfax with their Arts Education Award, in which an arts organization is recognized for providing superlative arts education opportunities, experiences, or training in the arts for youth, adults, and artists.

Traveling Players is among the 50 non-profit organizations within Fairfax County totaling over $590K that were selected during this round of Support Grants for the 2024 fiscal year funding. ArtsFairfax is the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County’s local arts agency. Dedicated to the belief that arts are essential to a thriving community, the ArtsFairfax mission is to expand support for and access to arts and culture opportunities for the more than 1.2 million residents across Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax, and the City of Falls Church. By offering informational, financial, and programmatic services, ArtsFairfax promotes the role of arts and culture to deepen social engagement, create a sense of place, and fuel economic growth.

“ArtsFairfax’s has been our largest funder for over a decade. We would not be able to provide the quality of programs or access to educational programming without the exceptional dedication ArtsFairfax has provided us,” said Traveling Players’ Founder and Producing Artistic Director Jeanne E. Harrison. “We are overjoyed to be recognized for our educational work and strive daily to work in partnership with our community to be a safe place for children and teens who need the creativity and community that theatre provides.”

