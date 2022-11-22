Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Traveling Players Presents COMMEDIA CHRISTMAS CAROL Next Month

Performances run December 2-11.

Nov. 22, 2022 Â 

Traveling Players Presents COMMEDIA CHRISTMAS CAROL Next Month

Tickets are now available for Commedia Christmas Carol, which runs Fridays-Sundays, Dec. 2- Dec. 11 at Traveling Players Studio in Tysons Corner Center. Performed by Traveling Players middle and high school students, the play is a new imagining of Dickens' classic ghost story, a perfect holiday treat for the whole family!

Ebenezer Scrooge is an excellent man of business. He cares a lot about money - but very little for his fellow man. This miserly banker categorically shuns charity, compassion, and cheer. Enter a terrifying ghost on Christmas Eve! Jacob Marley (dead for 7 years) visits Scrooge, his old business partner with a warning: Your "business" is mankind! Change your ways or suffer forever! You will wear the chains of a life misspent, as I do!

At Marley's behest, three Spirits take Scrooge on an unforgettable journey into his Past, Present, and Future, laying out his life in front of him. Once Scrooge can see what adds up to a life well spent, can he change his ways and alter his fate? Perhaps Tiny Tim, the son of his office clerk, can heal his heart.

Traveling Players Founder, Producing Artistic Director, and director for Commedia Christmas Carol, Jeanne Harrison, had this to say about the production: "I love Dickens' A Christmas Carol, and actually think about it all the time. It asks all the important questions: What is our purpose? Who will remember me? And how? What will my impact be on my fellow man? And it asks us, 'When enough is enough?' For the things that are essential, but ultimately not important, like money, how much do we really need? I find this story helps me find perspective in a world that can seem too busy."

"I love that it's a ghost story, swirling out of control, careening through Scrooge's painful past, and foreseeing his isolated future," continued Harrison. "And then he does the thing that is so brave: he changes. He lets people laugh at his newfound zest for life. And he is so much happier. He is renewed."

The cast includes the talents of Samuel Abbruzzese (Annandale, VA), Riley Abrenio (Falls Church, VA), Grace Araya (McLean, VA), Ani Bailin (Chevy Chase, MD), Jude DeWitt (Ashburn, VA), Charles Fisher (Sterling, VA), Liam Kenny (Bethesda, MD), Ellie McLaughlin (Vienna, VA), Liam McLaughlin (Vienna, VA), Niamh Rohling (McLean, VA), Ryann Schmid (Germantown, MD), Owen Suglo (Bristow, VA), and Donovan Wheelock (Washington, DC).

To purchase tickets, and for more information about the show please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210897Â®id=119&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.travelingplayers.org%2Fperformances%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Â 



Holiday Trivia At Atlas Brew Works Ivy City Announced Thursday December 1 Photo
Holiday Trivia At Atlas Brew Works Ivy City Announced Thursday December 1
TheÂ Capital City Showcase,Â theÂ company that brings you some of the DC area's best events, is having a special edition ofÂ Thursday NightÂ TriviaÂ at Atlas Brew Works Ivy CityÂ all about the Holiday Season onÂ Thursday, December 1st at 7:00pm!
Cast Announced For Irving Berlins HOLIDAY INN at Mill Mountain Theatre Photo
Cast Announced For Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN at Mill Mountain Theatre
This holiday season, make a beautiful memory and embrace the holiday season with 'Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn.'
Jane Lynch Brings A SWINGING LITTLE CHRISTMAS To City Winery Boston, December 6 & 7 Photo
Jane Lynch Brings A SWINGING LITTLE CHRISTMAS To City Winery Boston, December 6 & 7
Five time Emmy-Award winnerÂ Jane LynchÂ along withÂ Kate Flannery, Tim Davis & The Tony Guerrero Quintet will celebrateÂ A Swinginâ€™ Little ChristmasÂ at City Winery Boston Wednesday and Thursday December 6 &7.
ArtsFairfax Artist Residency Program Offers Free Arts Learning Experiences Throughout Fair Photo
ArtsFairfax Artist Residency Program Offers Free Arts Learning Experiences Throughout Fairfax County
ArtsFairfax is expanding the Artist Residency Program to new locations throughout Fairfax County. Thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the ArtsFairfax Artist Residency Program will embed professional performing and visual artists at a Fairfax County park, library, school, community center, and an affordable housing community to bring interactive arts opportunities to neighborhoods underserved in the arts.Â Â 

More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE 2022 National TourCast Announced for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE 2022 National Tour
November 21, 2022

Peanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, skating into more than 25 cities this fall with a brand new cast. The tour launches today in Gulfport, MS.
Holiday Trivia At Atlas Brew Works Ivy City Announced Thursday December 1Holiday Trivia At Atlas Brew Works Ivy City Announced Thursday December 1
November 18, 2022

TheÂ Capital City Showcase,Â theÂ company that brings you some of the DC area's best events, is having a special edition ofÂ Thursday NightÂ TriviaÂ at Atlas Brew Works Ivy CityÂ all about the Holiday Season onÂ Thursday, December 1st at 7:00pm!
Cast Announced For Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN at Mill Mountain TheatreCast Announced For Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN at Mill Mountain Theatre
November 17, 2022

This holiday season, make a beautiful memory and embrace the holiday season with 'Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn.'
Creative Cauldron Rings in the Holiday Season With THE CHRISTMAS ANGEL
November 17, 2022

Creative Cauldronâ€™s 2022-23 Season continues with an original holiday musical, The Christmas Angel, written by Creative Cauldronâ€™s acclaimed resident musical creative team, Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith.
Jane Lynch Brings A SWINGING LITTLE CHRISTMAS To City Winery Boston, December 6 & 7Jane Lynch Brings A SWINGING LITTLE CHRISTMAS To City Winery Boston, December 6 & 7
November 16, 2022

Five time Emmy-Award winnerÂ Jane LynchÂ along withÂ Kate Flannery, Tim Davis & The Tony Guerrero Quintet will celebrateÂ A Swinginâ€™ Little ChristmasÂ at City Winery Boston Wednesday and Thursday December 6 &7.