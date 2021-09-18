Richmond County Orchestra Presents Bach To Beatles Next Week

The Richmond County Orchestra honors the memory of Dr. Dorothy Matthews, a physician and long-standing member of its Board of Directors with a nod to her likes of classical music, Broadway tunes and the opera. The orchestra presents Bach to the Beatles, under the direction of Maestro Alan Aurelia, emerging after mostly a year of remote practices and virtual performances.

Bach to Beatles takes place Saturday, September 25 at 4 p.m. on the lawn at the Conference House Park Conservancy, 298 Satterlee Street (at the end of Hylan Blvd), Staten Island, NY 10307. The concert is free (Donations welcome). Concert goers should bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Check the event page for updates as the performance line up may be subject to change. https://fb.me/e/2yWqABlbw

The concert features the world premiere of "Turn Again to Life" by Staten Island composer Valeda Zaage Bell, performed by Soprano Alison Madill and music by The RCO clarinet quartet Utopia Winds and is conducted by Maestro Alan Aurelia. Rika Rapoport, a 9 year old child prodigy pianist will perform the Bach minuet in G. Also featured is baritone Jay Stephenson. performing the Toreador song from Carmen as well as Broadway favorites and a duet will soprano Alison Madill.

Staten Island poet Laureate Marguerite Rivas who was delivered by Dr. Richard Matthews, Dr. Dorothy Matthews' husband, reads poems in honor of Dr. Matthews.

This performance is made possible with funding from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, the NYS Council on the Arts, Northfield Bank, The Conference House Park Conservancy and the Richmond County Orchestra Board of Directors and members.