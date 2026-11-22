"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Visits First Virginia High School Production Of THE WOODSMAN
The production brought the nearly wordless theatrical adaptation to life through puppetry, movement, and live music.
Spartan Theatre at West Springfield High School recently presented The Woodsman, which the company calls "the first high school production of The Woodsman in Virginia." Composer and co-creator Dr. Edward W. Hardy was in attendance for a performance, hearing his score performed by the student company and welcomed by director Ashton Schaffer, assistant director Alexandra Tannucci, students, and members of the cast and production team. This nearly wordless piece used minimal puppetry, movement, song, and a lone violinist.
The cast of 22 includes Max Gerstenberg as Nick Chopper, Caroline Bouma as Nimmie Amee, Abby Marroquin as the Wicked Witch of the East, Lucas Vega and Rebecca Drobnis as Nick Cooper's Father and Mother, Eliot Lillard as the Top Tinker, and co-movement captains Ella Way and Amelie Turotte, joined by ensemble members Mady Barravino, Griffin Wagner, Camry Kutz, Adalynn Hagner, Nate Pitzer, Isabel Neece, Charlotte Merrbach, Garek Bassi, Mikah Chapman, Ava Chase, Tatum Sweetland, Atlas Clancy, Lina Howard, Rowan Hurley, and Yvonne Mott as the solo violinist.
Hardy, who composed the music and co-created The Woodsman with James Ortiz and Jay Adana, originated the role of the Munchkin-Violinist and served as the production's original Music Director from 2012 to 2015. Following the performance, he spent time with the company, posed for photographs, and signed autographs. "The composer and creator of The Woodsman, Dr. Edward W. Hardy, came to our production," Schaffer said. "He loved the show, and our students (and myself) were absolutely on cloud nine. Such an honor to have him with us." "This company of young artists was truly amazing. To see them care about this work and make it their own made me proud, and I'm grateful for everyone who put so much passion into turning their high school theatre into Oz," said Hardy.
The Woodsman: An Adaptation of L. Frank Baum's Tale of the Tin Man was presented by Spartan Theatre at West Springfield High School in Springfield, Virginia from November 12-21, 2026.
Photo Credit: West Springfield High School
The Cast of THE WOODSMAN
Dr. Edward W. Hardy and Cast
Ashton Schaffer, Dr. Edward W. Hardy and Alexandra Tannucci
Dr. Edward W. Hardy and Ashton Schaffer
The Cast of THE WOODSMAN
Abby Marroquin and Cast
Max Gerstenberg and Cast
Photo Credit: West Springfield High School
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