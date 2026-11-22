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Spartan Theatre at West Springfield High School recently presented The Woodsman, which the company calls "the first high school production of The Woodsman in Virginia." Composer and co-creator Dr. Edward W. Hardy was in attendance for a performance, hearing his score performed by the student company and welcomed by director Ashton Schaffer, assistant director Alexandra Tannucci, students, and members of the cast and production team. This nearly wordless piece used minimal puppetry, movement, song, and a lone violinist.

The cast of 22 includes Max Gerstenberg as Nick Chopper, Caroline Bouma as Nimmie Amee, Abby Marroquin as the Wicked Witch of the East, Lucas Vega and Rebecca Drobnis as Nick Cooper's Father and Mother, Eliot Lillard as the Top Tinker, and co-movement captains Ella Way and Amelie Turotte, joined by ensemble members Mady Barravino, Griffin Wagner, Camry Kutz, Adalynn Hagner, Nate Pitzer, Isabel Neece, Charlotte Merrbach, Garek Bassi, Mikah Chapman, Ava Chase, Tatum Sweetland, Atlas Clancy, Lina Howard, Rowan Hurley, and Yvonne Mott as the solo violinist.

Hardy, who composed the music and co-created The Woodsman with James Ortiz and Jay Adana, originated the role of the Munchkin-Violinist and served as the production's original Music Director from 2012 to 2015. Following the performance, he spent time with the company, posed for photographs, and signed autographs. "The composer and creator of The Woodsman, Dr. Edward W. Hardy, came to our production," Schaffer said. "He loved the show, and our students (and myself) were absolutely on cloud nine. Such an honor to have him with us." "This company of young artists was truly amazing. To see them care about this work and make it their own made me proud, and I'm grateful for everyone who put so much passion into turning their high school theatre into Oz," said Hardy.

The Woodsman: An Adaptation of L. Frank Baum's Tale of the Tin Man was presented by Spartan Theatre at West Springfield High School in Springfield, Virginia from November 12-21, 2026.

Photo Credit: West Springfield High School



The Cast of THE WOODSMAN

Dr. Edward W. Hardy and Cast

Ashton Schaffer, Dr. Edward W. Hardy and Alexandra Tannucci

Dr. Edward W. Hardy and Ashton Schaffer

The Cast of THE WOODSMAN

Abby Marroquin and Cast

Max Gerstenberg and Cast



Photo Credit: West Springfield High School

The race is on for the Central Virginia Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 COME FROM AWAY Virginia Repertory Theatre 8% 2 IN THE HEIGHTS Little Theatre of Norfolk 7% 3 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 7% 4 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6% 5 1776 Virginia Musical Theatre 6% Best Play 1 A CHRISTMAS CAROL Virginia Repertory Theatre 11% 2 WITCHDUCK Firehouse Theatre 11% 3 TUSKEGEE: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 7% 4 A FEW GOOD MEN Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble 7% 5 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Virginia Musical Theatre 10% 2 Little Theatre of Norfolk 8% 3 Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8% 4 Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 6% 5 Firehouse Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Joseph Pincock - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Venture Stage Company 7% 2 Michelle Ellis - SISTER ACT Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6% 3 Cara-Lee Crow - HELLO, DOLLY! Regent Center for Performing Arts 5% 4 Dantes Son - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR The Bawdy Bards 5% 5 Anyssa Castillo - IN THE HEIGHTS Little Theatre of Norfolk 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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