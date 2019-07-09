Photo Flash: Dark Horse Theatre Company Presents NO EXIT

Two women and one man are locked up together for eternity in one hideous room in Hell. The windows are bricked up, there are no mirrors, the electric lights can never be turned off, and there is no exit.

The irony of this Hell is that its torture is not of the rack and fire, but of the burning humiliation of each soul as it is stripped of its pretenses by the cruel curiosity of the damned.

Here the soul is shorn of secrecy, and even the blackest deeds are mercilessly exposed to the fierce light of Hell. It is an eternal torment.

Founded in 2009, Dark Horse Theatre Company strives to produce bold, imaginative, theatre in an accessible way. Being trailblazers by nature, we're not afraid to go off the beaten path. That's why we work on both new and established plays. We pledge to avoid the mundane and think outside of the black box. Dark Horse recruits the most hard working and committed talent, both onstage and off, while welcoming all who are willing to learn. We endeavor to create transformative experiences on both sides of the stage. It is a major priority to keep professional theatre inclusive. We accomplish this by keeping all tickets $20 or less, ensuring free parking at all venues, making each production experiential for the audience, holding occasional open rehearsals, and offering Q&A sessions with cast and crew after performances.

Tickets available at www.darkhorseva.com, at the door, and at our box office (703)-537-1071





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You