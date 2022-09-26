Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lowell Memorial Auditorium's Broadway Series To Kick Off October 5 With CHICAGO

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz.

Sep. 26, 2022  
Lowell Management Group presents CHICAGO on Wednesday, October 5th at 7:30pm as part of its Centennial Season of the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

CHICAGO kicks off the Broadway Series at the historic venue. CHICAGO is BACK and after 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

There's never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate the 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...CHICAGO.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

It's no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. Over the last 25 years, the show has been seen in 36 different countries and seen by 33 million people worldwide and now it's coming to your town!

Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers.

CHICAGO is a production not to be missed. And all the reviewers agree.

Time Magazine calls it "A Triumph," Newsweek raves "Smashing" and Entertainment Weekly sums it up by calling CHICAGO "Broadway's Most Electrifying Show."

In addition to the performance of CHICAGO on October 5th, the Broadway Series at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium also includes 'On Your Feet' on November 9th, 'Annie' on February 27th, two nights with' STOMP!' April 21st and 22nd, and 'Legally Blonde' on May 3rd.


The Broadway Series is part of the Lowell Memorial Auditorium's Centennial Season. Built shortly after the end of World War I to honor Lowell's veterans of all wars, the Lowell Memorial Auditorium celebrate its centennial throughout this fall, continuing a century-long tradition as the hub of arts and entertainment in the Merrimack Valley.

Lowell Memorial Auditorium's 2022-2023 Broadway Series is funded in part by the Mass Cultural Council.

Tickets for CHICAGO at Lowell Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday, October 5th at 7:30pm are $39-$126.50 and are on sale now at lowellauditorium.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.


