Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Central Virginia Awards

Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Rice-Thomson - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions 12%

Coral Mapp - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Stephanie Wood - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Jacquez Linder-Long - BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Lisa Wallace - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Hurrah Players 8%

Lisa Wallace - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Hurrah Players 7%

Gary John La Rosa - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 6%

Amy Harbin - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Lisa Wallace - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Hurrah Players 4%

Amy Harbin - INDECENT - Generic Theater 4%

Amy Harbin - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Stephanie Wood - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Kaida Lavan - CURIOUS GEORGE AND THE GOLDEN MEATBALL - The Hurrah Players 3%

Jeff Warner - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Kathleen Keller - NOISES OFF - Caroline Community Theatre 3%

Melody Waters - ANASTASIA - Goode Theater 2%

Katelin Zelon - JERSEY BOYS - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

Karen Buchheim - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Katelin Zelon - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Musical Theatre 1%

Dana Cauthen - THE PAJAMA GAME - Williamsburg Players 1%

Kris Wayne - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Peninsula Community Theater 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kobie Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Armondo Perez - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Christine Yepsen - WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions 8%

Sandy Short & Linda Simpson - THE SECRET GARDEN - Virginia Musical Theatre 7%

Karen Page - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Little Town Players 6%

Chelsie Cartledge-Rose - INDECENT - Generic theatre 6%

Christine Yepsen - ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Erin Welsh - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Sandy Short and Linda Simpson - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Pamela Jacobson-Bowhers, Connor Payne & Kobi Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Michael Bottari & Ronald Case - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Karen Green - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 4%

Jeni Schaeffer - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Cindy Dragas - BUT WHY BUMP OFF BARANBY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Emel Ertugrul - FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 3%

Karen Buchheim, Kay Burcher Robert Shirley - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Meg Murray - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Kathy Hinson - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

David Prescott - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Kasey Brown - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 2%

Meg Murray - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Elaine Pfeil - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Micro Theatre on Broadway 1%

Elaine Pfeil - A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE 2023 - Micro Theatre on Broadway 1%

Karen Buchheim, Kathryn Pinner - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Krissy Sneshkoff - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - American Shakespeare Center 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Dustin Williams - ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 14%

Kobie Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 14%

Gary John La Rosa - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 8%

Kaida Lavan - CURIOUS GEORGE AND THE GOLDEN MEATBALL - The Hurrah Players 8%

Patrick A'Hearn - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Jacquez Linder-Long - BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Amy Harbin - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Alicia Wolters - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Chip Gallagher - JERSEY BOYS - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Chip Gallagher - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 4%

Chip Gallagher - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Musical Theatre 4%

Nathaniel Shaw - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 4%

Patti d’Beck - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Karen Buchheim - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Héctor Flores - CABARET - Mill Mountain Theater 2%

Elaine Pfeil - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Micro Theatre on Broadway 2%

Michael Hill-Kirkland - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Regent University Theatre 1%

Frank Foster - FROM UP HERE - HATTheatre 0%

Héctor Flores - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Mill Mountain Theater 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Anita Gonzalez - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 13%

Dustin Williams - WOLFBANE'S DRACULA - Wolfbane Productions 10%

Adam Hughes - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Little Town Players 8%

Sharon Cook - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

Dana Beall - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 5%

Maryanne Kiley - INDECENT - Generic theatre 4%

Alea Slayton - THE MOUSETRAP - Caroline Community Theatre 4%

Jeff Seneca - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Kelly Gilliam - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Tammy Smith - THE OUTSIDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Edwin Castillo - FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 3%

Nick Minas - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Kathleen Keller - NOISES OFF - Caroline Community Theatre 2%

Jimmy Dragas - BUT WHY BUMP OFF BARNABY - Little theatre of Norfolk 2%

Kay Burcher - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Jerrell L. Henderson - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Elaine Pfeil - A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE 2023 - Micro Theatre on Broadway 1%

Dorothy Holland - POTUS - Virginia Repertory 1%

Julie Fulcher-Davis - THE ROOMMATE - HATTheatre 1%

Anna Johnson - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Cadence 1%

Daniella Macklin-Soto - ALMOST, MAINE - Caroline Community Theatre 1%

José Zayas - MACBETH - American Shakespeare Center 1%



Best Ensemble

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Hurrah Players 10%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 5%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 5%

ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 5%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions 5%

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Little Town Players 5%

BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

INDECENT - Generic theatre 2%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 2%

RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

THE OUTSIDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 2%

NOISES OFF - Caroline Community Theatre 2%

THE MOUSETRAP - Caroline Community Theatre 2%

FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 1%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) (REVISED) - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dylan Boggs - WOLFBANE'S DRACULA - Wolfbane Productions 14%

Derrion La'Zachan - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Mike Jarrett - WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 9%

Weston Corey - BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Matt Hovey - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 7%

Alicia Wolters - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Derrion La'Zachan - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Jason Amato - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 6%

Mike Hilton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Michael Jarett - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Akin Ritchie - FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 5%

Ryan Bible - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Jason Amato - INDECENT - Generic theatre 3%

Corey Goulden-Naitove - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Weston Corey - FROM UP HERE - HATTheatre 3%

Noah Young - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Jason Amato - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

Emily Lutz - ANASTASIA - Goode Theater 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Bart Kuebler - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 10%

Jeremy Craft - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions 10%

Andrew Morrissey - ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 9%

David Landrum - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Carson Eubanks - BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Allan Decipulo - JERSEY BOYS - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 7%

Nancy Whitfield - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Carson Eubank - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Allan Decipulo - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 6%

Allan Decipulo - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Summer England - MACBETH - American Shakespeare Center 5%

Andre Magalhaes - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Joseph Bray - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Kim Fox - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 4%

Joseph White - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

David Landrum - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Leilani Fenick - FROM UP HERE - HATTheatre 2%

David Landrum - THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 1%



Best Musical

KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 17%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Hurrah Players 11%

ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 11%

BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 7%

WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

BRIGHT STAR - Little Town Players 5%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Hurrah Players 4%

URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

RATHSKELLER - Zeider’s American Dream Theatre 2%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Micro Theatre on Broadway 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 2%

FROM UP HERE - HATTheatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Lance Hawkins - KINKY BOOTS - Little theatre of Norfolk 10%

Ken Arpino - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions 10%

Aurora Powell - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Hurrah Players 9%

Olivia Florian - KINKY BOOTS - Little theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Kai White - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

John Payonk - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Elizabeth C. Butler - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Micah Lister - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Hurrah Players 4%

Grace Altman - KINKY BOOTS - Little theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Jordan B. Stocksdale - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Joshua Lindevaldsen - ANASTASIA - Alluvion 3%

Zachary Spafford - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Eva Devirgilis - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Adam Marino - JERSEY BOYS - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Calvin Malone - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Bruce Cartwright - MEAN GIRLS - Goode Theater 2%

Zack Kattwinkel - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Sophia Stopyra - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Steven Meeks - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Andrew Dulce - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Amanda Arjona - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

Jessica Lahm - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Ian Lane - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Rebecca Carroll - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Desirae Moore - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Micro Theatre on Broadway 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Clifford Clark - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 12%

Kevin Cleary - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Stephen Shelter - WOLFBANE'S DRACULA - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Tehya Logue - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Little Town Players 5%

Ali Cox - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 5%

Arnecia Williams - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Laura Agudelo - FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 4%

Angie Kraje - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 3%

Erika Patrick - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Cheryl Smith - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 3%

Ash O'Leary - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Angela Iannone - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - American Shakespeare Center 3%

Richard Merrick - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Scott Wichmann - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Arthur Lazalde - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Scott Wichmann - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 2%

Gregory Dragas - INDECENT - Generic theatre 2%

Steve Anderson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE 2023 - Micro Theatre on Broadway 2%

Desiree Baughman - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 2%

Rhondee Caldwell - THE OUTSIDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Salem Rogers - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Margo von Buseck - INDECENT - Generic Theater 1%

Jennifer Merrick - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Kathy Strauss - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Jason Marks - ZERO HOUR - Virginia Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Play

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 14%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 13%

WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions 11%

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Little Town Players 9%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 6%

RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 4%

ZERO HOUR - Virginia Repertory Theatre 3%

INDECENT - Generic Theater 3%

A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

NOISES OFF - Caroline Community Theatre 2%

FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 2%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Cadence 2%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Virginia Stage Company 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 2%

THE POE PROJECT - Core Theatre Ensemble 2%

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - American Shakespeare Center 2%

THE OUTSIDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE 2023 - Micro Theatre on Broadway 1%

THE MOUSETRAP - Caroline Community Theatre 1%

THE ROOMMATE - HATTheatre 1%

POTUS - Virginia Repertory 1%



Best Production of an Opera

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - Virginia Opera 44%

AHMAL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Old Dominion University 25%

LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR - Opera of Williamsburg 17%

SANCTUARY ROAD - Virginia Opera 14%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dustin Williams - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions 16%

Renee Chasey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Hurrah Players 15%

Christian Fleming - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Jessica Lahm - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 8%

Bill Clarke - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 6%

Mike Hilton and George Horvath - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Frank Foster - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Ben Needham - JERSEY BOYS - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Frank Foster - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Terry Flint - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Sandra Epperson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Jessica Lahm - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Chase Kniffen - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 3%

Kimberly Powers - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Matthew Gorris - MISERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jason Tuthill - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

Bill Jenkins - THE ROOMMATE - HATTheatre 2%

Kathryn Pinner - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Kerri Crosby - BUT WHY BUMP OFF BARNABY - Little theatre of Norfolk 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Howard - WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions 14%

Cheyenne Tenda - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 12%

Cheyenne Tenda - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 11%

Serenity Jones - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 10%

Steven Allegretto - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 9%

Serenity Jones - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Steven Allegretto - JERSEY BOYS - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Serenity Jones - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Jeff Seneca - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Edwin Castillo - FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 4%

Sherry Forbes - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Serenity Jones - INDECENT - Generic theatre 3%

Steven Allegretto - EVITA - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Wina Giddens - THE WEIR - Generic theatre 3%

Steven Allegretto - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Dave Petry - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

David Petry - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Grace Brown Labelle - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 1%

Julie Fulcher-Davis - THE ROOMMATE - HATTheatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Avery Cartwright - MEAN GIRLS - Goode Theater 10%

Beverly Owens - ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Connor Payne - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 9%

Zach Fair - ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Nathan Jacques - JERSEY BOYS - Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

PJ Freebourn - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Hannah Zilber - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Ally Dodds - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 5%

Matt Beary - BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Chris Zavadowski - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Nathan Matthew Jacques - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Jessi DiPette - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Jude Rodriguez - WILLY WONKA - Renaissance Theater 3%

Ava Baker - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Lizz Hughes - JERSEY BOYS - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Maya Garcia - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Tara Moscopulos - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Scott Rollins - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Christina Wiley - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Scott Wichmann - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Jeffrey Davis - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Mia Bergstrom - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Dan Zhano McGary - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Pete Zerbe - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Micro Theatre on Broadway 1%

Heather Eddy - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

KeeAjah Baldwin - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 14%

André Jordan - WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions 10%

Allan Hoffman - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Jason Giambrone - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Little Town Players 8%

Popii Colbert - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Colby LeRoy - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Davis Haymes - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Victoria Alev - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Blair Heinz - FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 3%

Scott Rollins - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Hunter Thomas - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Benjamin Bryant - THE MOUSETRAP - Caroline Community Theatre 2%

Corey Jay Hinson - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Joe White - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Ryan Clemens - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Alana Dodds Sharp - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Salem Rogers - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Clifford Hoffman - INDECENT - Generic theatre 2%

Ericka Patrick - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Brent Deekins - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Annabelle Rollison - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - American Shakespeare Center 2%

Steven Minnow - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Elizabeth Byland - POTUS - Virginia Repertory 2%

Jude Rodriguez - SECOND SAMUEL - Renaissance theater 1%

Edward Palmer - INDECENT - Generic theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Theatre: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 14%

Wolfbane Productions 11%

The Hurrah Players 11%

Virginia Stage Company 9%

Little theatre of Virginia Beach 9%

Little Town Players 8%

Virginia Musical Theatre 7%

Zeider’s American Dream Theatre 3%

Caroline Community Theatre 3%

Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Renaissance theatre 2%

Virginia Opera 2%

Commerce Street Theater 2%

Generic Theater 1%

Micro Theatre on Broadway 1%

Firehouse Theatre 1%

Core Theatre Ensemble 1%

American Shakespeare Center 1%

Cadence 1%

Regent University Theatre 1%

HATTheatre 1%

RiverStage 0



