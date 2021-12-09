January & February 2022 Events And Performances Announced At The Hylton Performing Arts Center

-The Hylton Performing Arts Center resumes a full schedule of in-person programming in January and February 2022 with exciting performances as part of Hylton Presents, the Hylton Family Series, Mason Arts at the Hylton Center, plus a new schedule of workshops as part of the Veterans and the Arts Initiative, and more!

The Hylton Center kicks off 2022 with The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra, in a concert celebrating Polish culture and music, on February 5. Traveling far from the thriving cultural hotspot in Gdańsk on the Baltic Sea, the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra will perform their Lech Wałęsa Freedom Tour under the direction of conductor Wojciech Rodek, featuring pianist Paweł Wakarecy. Next, the Hylton Center welcomes Ballet Hispánico and its celebratory exploration of Latinx cultures through innovative dance on February 19. As an Artist-in-Residence, the company will work with members of the Prince William and Manassas community as well as George Mason University's School of Dance through classes and workshops during the week leading up to the performance.

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater and their spotlight-stealing furry friends invite families to join in the fun with the return of the Hylton Family Series on February 20. Skilled animals, clowns, jugglers, and acrobats round out this circus fun!

Tickets are available for purchase at the Hylton Performing Arts Center Ticket Office (open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), by calling 703-993-7759, or through the Hylton Center website (HyltonCenter.org).

A full schedule of performances and events for January and February at the Hylton Center is below. Unless otherwise noted, these performances take place in the Hylton Performing Arts Center's Merchant Hall, located at 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia.

All attendees regardless of age who attend an indoor event or performance at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the date of their visit and present proof of vaccination (as well as a matching photo ID) or show a negative COVID-19 test result upon entry. Acceptable negative results must be from CDC approved Rapid Antigen tests within 48 hours of performance time or PCR tests within 72 hours of performance time. Face coverings are required indoors for patrons ages two and up. Full details for what to expect when attending performances at the Hylton Center are available on the website.



All performances and artists are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, please visit HyltonCenter.org.