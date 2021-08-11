Intiman Theatre Announces Homecoming Performing Arts Festival

Intiman Theatre will invite the entire city to join in and celebrate the return of the live arts in a safe, outdoor setting at HOMECOMING Performing Arts Festival!

The artist lineup is announced and tickets are now on sale! The festival takes place September 18-19th in front of the Erickson Theatre on Harvard Ave. between Pike / Pine. It will feature a full block of outdoor entertainment including vendors, food trucks, artist installations, a beer garden presented with Life on Mars, and over 100 artists performing on the mainstage.

Audiences will be wowed by the very best in Seattle performing arts. Festival headliners include Ahamefule J. Oluo, BeautyBoiz, and dani tirrell + friends. There will be programming from Café Racer, LANGSTON, Red Eagle Soaring, Velocity Dance Center, and more. Barry Johnson will unveil a new 24' mural as the backdrop for the stage.

Each day will open with children's entertainment from South End Stories, followed by live bands, dance, stand up comedy curated by Emmett Montgomery, drag, burlesque, DJ sets, and more. The Filthy FemmeCorps marching band will perform on Sunday. On Saturday, Intiman is teaming up with BECU to present the "Angels in Seattle" awards, recognizing five local arts heros with $1,000 prizes.

Additional artists performing include: Aishé Keita, AJ Suede, Archie, Arson Nicki, Betty Wetter, Bonnet Black, Bosco, Bread Pilot, Burl Dirkman, CarLarans, Charlie Cash, Cherdonna Shinatra, David Rue, El Sánchez, Erin Ingle, Fairygawdzad, marco farroni, House of Noir, LüChi, Markeith Wiley, Moonyeka, Nia-Amina Minor, Tinashea Monét, Waxie Moon, and many more.

The artist lineup is different each day. Full festival passes and single day tickets are now available, ranging from $5-$105. A limited number of FREE FOR EVERYONE tickets will be available at the box office on the day of the festival. INTIMAN.ORG for more information or to purchase tickets today.