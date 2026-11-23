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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Scott Wichman - A SINGULAR SENSATION MR. SHOWTIME AT FIREHOUSE THEATER - Firehouse Theatre 16%

Job Jones - THE UNDISCOVERED: MUSICAL THEATER OPEN MIC - Zeiders American Dream Theater 13%

Kai B. White - PLAYNIGHT - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 11%

Gabbi Mack - THE GABARET: HOLIDAY! - Belmont Arts Collaborative 7%

Holidivas - HOLIDIVAS - Zeiders American Dream Theater 7%

Georgia Rogers Farmer - DREAM A LITTLE DREAM - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 7%

Ensemble Cast - NO INGENUES ALLOWED - Zeiders American Dream Theater 7%

Raymond Dimaano - PLAYNIGHT - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 6%

Rachel Rose Gilmour - PENELOPE - Firehouse Theatre 6%

Steve Pacek - PLAYNIGHT - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 5%

Karen Buchheim - SHOWBIZ CABARET - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Kay Burcher - SHOWBIZ CABARET - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Kennedy Nordin - SHOWBIZ CABARET - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Sam Peterson - SHOWBIZ CABARET - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Angela Brown - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Virginia Musical Theatre 9%

Deon Ridley - TUSKEGEE: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 8%

Moriah Joy - IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 7%

Angela Brown - HELLO, DOLLY! - Regent Center for Performing Arts 7%

Brandon Kelly - COME FROM AWAY - Virginia Repertory Theatre 6%

Gabrielle Broussard - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Bawdy Bards 6%

Myles Miller - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 6%

Laine Satterfield - WITCHDUCK - Firehouse Theatre 6%

Clay Rice-Thomson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Stephanie Wood, Britny Smith - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Billy Bustamante and Hannah Balagot - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Ariel Kraje - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Masterworx Theater 3%

Chris Rice-Thomson - GREASE 3%

Kelsy Lee - ANYTHING GOES - Spotlight Productions 3%

Karen Buchheim - SISTER ACT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Stephanie Wood - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Coral Mapp - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Suffolk Stage Company 2%

Jeff Warner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

Sydney Rose - ASSASSINS - Full Circle Productions 2%

Lisa wallace - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Hurrah Players 2%

Gabbi Mack and Andrew Betz - DOGFIGHT - Venture Stage Company 2%

Karen Buchheim - CRAZY FOR YOU - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Katelin Zelon - ANASTASIA - Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

T.J. Portia - DESPERATE MEASURES - Generic Theater 1%

Matthew Steffens - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Virginia Theatre Festival 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ruth Hedberg - WITCHDUCK - Firehouse Theatre & Cadence 9%

Collette 'CoRi' Riddle - A FEW GOOD MEN - Allstate Community Theatre (Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble) 8%

Stacy Brannan - HELLO, DOLLY! - Regent Center for Performing Arts 7%

Mickey VanDerwerker - IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Christine Yepsen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Amber Carderelli - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Commerce St Theater 6%

Jeni Schaeffer - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Virginia Stage Company 6%

Sandy Short - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Bee Gable - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Ryan Ward - TUSKEGEE: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 5%

Kendra Rai - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Repertory Theatre 4%

Kay Burcher, Karen Buchheim - SISTER ACT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

David Prescott - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Suffolk Stage Company 3%

Justin Gannaway & Vincent Scassallatti - ANASTASIA - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Caroline Tyson - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Karen Buchheim, Robert Shirley, Kay Burcher - CRAZY FOR YOU - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

LOREN RAJHEL - ASSASSINS - Full Circle/Zeider's 3%

Vincent Scassallatti & Justin Ganaway - 1776 - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Sarah Minor - DOGFIGHT - Venture Stage Company 2%

Ryan Ward - THE GREAT FILIPINO AMERICAN ASWANG PAGEANT - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 2%

Kendra Rai - COME FROM AWAY - Virginia Repertory Theatre 2%

Tajma Graham - PRIMARY TRUST - Virginia Repertory Theatre 2%

Marcia Miller Hailey - THE COTTAGE - Virginia Repertory Theatre 1%

Ryan Ward - THE BOMB-ITTY OF ERRORS - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 1%

Sandy Short - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Virginia Musical Theatre 1%

Best Dance Production

SISTER ACT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 50%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 32%

CABARET NIGHTS: DREAM A LITTLE DREAM - Williamsburg Players 18%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Rick Hammerly - COME FROM AWAY - Virginia Repertory Theatre 7%

Mallory Schmidt - IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 7%

Myles Miller - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 6%

PATRICK A'HEARN - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Steve Pacek & TeezySoDope - THE BOMB-ITTY OF ERRORS - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 6%

Dustin Williams - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Michael Kirkland - HELLO, DOLLY! - Regent Center for Performing Arts 5%

Billy Bustamante - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Virginia Stage Company 5%

Chip Gallagher - 1776 - Virginia Musical Theatre 4%

Brittny Smith - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Chris D. Evans - AVENUE Q - Commerce St Theater 4%

Chip Gallagher - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Musical Theatre 4%

Kay Burcher - SISTER ACT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Andrew Betz - DOGFIGHT - Venture Stage Company 4%

Chip Gallagher - ANASTASIA - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Conor Crowley - ASSASSINS - Full Circle Productions 3%

Melissa Charles - DISNEY'S FROZEN - The Paramount Theater 3%

Thomas Conroy - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Trey Delpo - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - One Night Only Productions 2%

Melody Ganaway - ANYTHING GOES - Spotlight Productions 2%

Carson Eubank - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Daniel Pippert - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Todd LaBelle - PENELOPE - Firehouse Theatre 2%

Jeff Seneca - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Suffolk Stage Company 1%

Karen Buchheim - CRAZY FOR YOU - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Sharon Cook - TUSKEGEE: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 11%

Rebecca Wahls - WITCHDUCK - Firehouse Theatre 11%

Eric Harrell - HENRY V - Regent Center for Performing Arts 7%

Benjamin Bryant - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 6%

Adam Hughes - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Commerce St Theater 5%

Dustin Williams - MISERY - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Isis Marné - ANGEL STREET (GASLIGHT) - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Hazel Woolford - THE MOMOLOGUES - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 4%

Rick Hammerly - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Repertory Theatre 4%

Andrew Foote - THE MOUSETRAP - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Dexter J. Singleton - MALCOLM X & REDD FOXX WASHING DISHES AT JIMMY’S CHICKEN SHACK IN HARLEM - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Tawnya Pettiford-Wates - PRIMARY TRUST - Virginia Repertory Theatre 3%

Arlynn Parker - STICK FLY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Paul Takacs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Virginia Repertory Theatre 3%

Laura Agudelo - RHINOCEROS - Core Theatre Ensemble 3%

Steve Pacek - A SHERLOCK CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Bill Kershner - TARTUFFE - Commerce St Theater 2%

Kari VanderLaan - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Neal Tosi - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Commerce St Theater 2%

Amber DePass - GETTING SARA MARRIED - Cultural Arts Center At Glen Allen 2%

Heather B. Eisenhart - GOOD BIRTH - Endstation Theatre Co 2%

Maryanne Kiley - DOUBT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Peter Fagan - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jeff Seneca - NOISES OFF - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Rick Hammerly - LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD - Virginia Repertory Theatre 1%

Best Ensemble

WITCHDUCK - Firehouse Theatre 8%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 5%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

1776 - Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

COME FROM AWAY - Virginia Repertory Theatre 5%

HENRY V - Regent Center for Performing Arts 5%

FROZEN - Virginia Musical Theatre 4%

TUSKEGEE: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 4%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Musical Theatre 4%

SISTER ACT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

ASSASSINS - Full Circle Productions 3%

AVENUE Q - Commerce St Theater 3%

ANASTASIA - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

GREASE - Wolfbane Productions 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wolfbane Productions 2%

COME FROM AWAY - Virginia Stage Company 2%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 2%

DOGFIGHT - VENTURE STAGE COMPANY 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Virginia Stage Company 2%

THE BOMB-ITTY OF ERRORS - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 2%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Commerce St Theater 2%

FROZEN - The Paramount Theater 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Hurrah Players 2%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Derrion Hawkins - IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 12%

BJ Wilkinson - WITCHDUCK - Firehouse Theatre 9%

Weston Corey - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Tommy Zamberlan - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 7%

Sabina McManes - SISTER ACT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Jason Amato - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Silas Alvarez - A FEW GOOD MEN - Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble 5%

Jason Amato - 1776 - Virginia Musical Theatre 4%

Jason Amato - ANASTASIA - Virginia Musical Theatre 4%

BJ Wilkinson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Virginia Repertory Theatre 4%

Joe Doran - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Repertory Theatre 4%

Joe Doran - COME FROM AWAY - Virginia Repertory Theatre 4%

Joseph Mueller - WHAT REMAINS - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 4%

Derrion Hawkins - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Jason Amato & Ben Needham - FROZEN - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Jason Amato - ASSASSINS - Full Circle Productions 3%

Grace LaBelle - PENELOPE - Firehouse Theatre 2%

BJ Wilkinson - THE COTTAGE - Virginia Repertory Theatre 2%

Jason Amato & Ben Needham - ANASTASIA - Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

Mike Hilton - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Suffolk Stage Company 2%

Ryan Bible - COME FROM AWAY - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Julie H. Duro - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Noah Young - CRAZY FOR YOU - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Jason Amato - CLYDE'S - Generic Theater 1%

Joseph Mueller - RHINOCEROS - Core Theatre Ensemble 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Carson Eubank - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 9%

Jackie Adonis - IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 9%

Evan Meares - FROZEN - Virginia Musical Theatre 8%

Jeremy Craft - GREASE - Wolfbane Productions 8%

Kathleen Keller - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 7%

Allan Decipulo - 1776 - Virginia Musical Theatre 7%

Allan Decipulo - ANASTASIA - Virginia Musical Theatre 6%

Amy Jones - COME FROM AWAY - Virginia Stage Company 5%

Richard Rossi - SISTER ACT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Ellie Kahn - COME FROM AWAY - Virginia Repertory Theatre 5%

Leilani Fenick - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Repertory Theatre 4%

Allan Decipulo - ASSASSINS - Full Circle Productions 3%

Carson Eubank - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Elle Meerovich - PENELOPE - Firehouse Theatre 3%

Calvin Hitchcock - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Dr Joleen Neighbours - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Suffolk Stage Company 3%

Kristin Baltes - DOGFIGHT - VENTURE STAGE COMPANY 3%

Tom Conroy - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

Richard Rossi - DOUBT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Ellie Kahn - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Gregg Hammer - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Virginia Musical Theatre 1%

Nancy Whitfield - CRAZY FOR YOU - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Best Musical

COME FROM AWAY - Virginia Repertory Theatre 8%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 7%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 7%

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

1776 - Virginia Musical Theatre 6%

FROZEN - Virginia Musical Theatre 6%

SISTER ACT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Regent Center for Performing Arts 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

THE BOMB-ITTY OF ERRORS - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wolfbane Productions 4%

AVENUE Q - Commerce St Theater 3%

COME FROM AWAY - Virginia Stage Company 3%

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

NERDY PRUDES MUST DIE - Lynchburg Arts Consortium 3%

ANASTASIA - Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

ASSASSINS - Full Circle Productions 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Hurrah Players 2%

DOGFIGHT - VENTURE STAGE COMPANY 2%

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Suffolk Stage Company 2%

FROZEN - The Paramount Theater 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Virginia Stage Company 2%

NEWSIES - Virginia Theatre Festival 1%

I LOVE YOU BECAUSE - Richmond Triangle Players 1%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

WITCHDUCK - Firehouse Theatre/Cadence 25%

TUSKEGEE: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 22%

WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions 19%

DR. SMILE: A NEW MUSICAL - Zeiders American Dream Theater 11%

GOOD BIRTH - Endstation Theatre Co 8%

THE GREAT FILIPINO AMERICAN ASWANG PAGEANT - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 8%

NOLAN'S WAKE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 6%

Best Performer In A Musical

Joseph Pincock - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Venture Stage Company 6%

Michelle Ellis - SISTER ACT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Anyssa Castillo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Cara-Lee Crow - HELLO, DOLLY! - Regent Center for Performing Arts 5%

Dantes Son - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Bawdy Bards 5%

Jahnay Star - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Chris Sanders - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Alyson Parkinson - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 4%

Clifford Clark - THE BOMB-ITTY OF ERRORS - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 4%

Scott Wichman - COME FROM AWAY - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Scott Wichman - 1776 - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Jack Snow - NERDY PRUDES MUST DIE - Lynchburg Arts Consortium 3%

Leah Platt - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Ally Dods - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Firehouse Theatre 3%

Alexa Rodgers - AVENUE Q - Commerce St Theater 2%

Trey Davenport - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - The Hurrah Players 2%

Katie Ann Harvey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wolfbane Productions 2%

Elizabeth 'Sabet' Ordanza Moller - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Suffolk Stage Company 2%

ROBERT ANTHONY JONES - 1776 - Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

Elana Simard - FROZEN - Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

Gabbie Adner - ANASTASIA - Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

Dylan Tipton - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 2%

Jack Snow - AVENUE Q - Commerce St Theater 2%

Aaron alcaraz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Ally Dods - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Eva DeVirgilis - WITCHDUCK - Firehouse Theatre 7%

Clifford Clark - TUSKEGEE: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 6%

Laura Agudelo - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Jessa Morren - HENRY V - Regent Center for Performing Arts 5%

Alexa Rodgers - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Commerce St Theater 4%

Anna Sosa - WITCHDUCK - Firehouse Theatre/Cadence 4%

Andy Braden - A FEW GOOD MEN - Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble 4%

Deidre Brooks - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 3%

Courtney Armstead - THE MOMOLOGUES - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 3%

Jayna Sanchez-Luca - A FEW GOOD MEN - Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble 3%

Tanya Keys - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 3%

Tom Simpson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Repertory Theatre 3%

Sheryl Harris - ANGEL STREET (GASLIGHT) - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Scott Wichman - A SHERLOCK CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 3%

BEATTY BARNES - A SHERLOCK CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Jalen 'Jay Prime' Lott - TUSKEGEE: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 2%

Kerrie Seymour - MISERY - Wolfbane Productions 2%

Clay Williams - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Commerce St Theater 2%

Elizabeth Dickerson - POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Generic Theater 2%

Kai Alfonso - THE GREAT FILIPINO AMERICAN ASWANG PAGEANT - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 2%

Anna Super - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Joel White - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Virginia Repertory Theatre 2%

Jude Rodriguez - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Commerce St Theater 2%

Jude Rodriguez - TARTUFFE - Commerce St Theater 2%

Ryan Davis - GOOD BIRTH - Endstation Theatre Co 1%

Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Repertory Theatre 11%

WITCHDUCK - Firehouse Theatre 11%

TUSKEGEE: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 7%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble 7%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 6%

HENRY V - Regent Center for Performing Arts 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Wolfbane Productions 4%

ANGEL STREET (GASLIGHT) - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

A SHERLOCK CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Virginia Repertory Theatre 4%

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Commerce St Theater 4%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Commerce St Theater 3%

WOLF PLAY - 5th Wall Theatre 3%

GOOD BIRTH - Endstation Theatre Co 2%

WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Generic Theater 2%

MALCOLM X & REDD FOXX WASHING DISHES AT JIMMY’S CHICKEN SHACK IN HARLEM - Virginia Stage Company 2%

RHINOCEROS - Core Theatre Ensemble 2%

DOUBT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

CLYDE'S - Generic Theater 2%

LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD - Virginia Repertory Theatre 2%

NOISES OFF - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

PRIMARY TRUST - Virginia Repertory Theatre 1%

GETTING SARA MARRIED - Cultural Arts Center At Glen Allen 1%

Best Production of an Opera

AIDA - Virginia Opera 54%

MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Opera on the James 46%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

XIMERAx - THE BOMB-ITTY OF ERRORS - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 9%

Daniel Allen - WITCHDUCK - Firehouse Theatre 9%

Tommy Zamberlan - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 7%

Wynn Horton - IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 7%

Dustin Williams - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wolfbane Productions 7%

Ben Needham - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Chris Raintree - COME FROM AWAY - Virginia Repertory Theatre 5%

David Shuhy - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Regent Center for Performing Arts 4%

Conor Crowley - ASSASSINS - Full Circle Productions 4%

August Applewhite - DOGFIGHT - Venture Stage Company 4%

Patrick Mullins - TUSKEGEE: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 4%

Ben Needham - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Virginia Musical Theatre 4%

Daniel Conway - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Virginia Repertory Theatre 3%

Michael DeGiorgio and Amanda Karpen - AVENUE Q - Commerce St Theater 3%

Ben Needham - ANASTASIA - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Daniel Conway - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Repertory Theatre 3%

Andrew Smith - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Smithfield Little Theatre 3%

Kevin Rupnick - 1776 - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Jeff Seneca & Mike Hilton - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Suffolk Stage Company 3%

Kerri Crosby - BETWEEN THE LINES - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Sandra Epperson and Logan Bennett - CLYDE'S - Generic Theater 2%

Daniel Allen - PRIMARY TRUST - Virginia Repertory Theatre 1%

Daniel Allen - THE COTTAGE - Virginia Repertory Theatre 1%

Tim Crowley - ASSASSINS - Full Circle/Zeider's 1%

Marc Dyer - SLEUTH - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Grace LaBelle - WITCHDUCK - Firehouse Theatre 12%

Xavier Roberts - TUSKEGEE: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 9%

Ethan Van Valkenburgh - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wolfbane Productions 8%

Bruce Hermans - SISTER ACT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Steven Allegretto - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Virginia Musical Theatre 7%

Tommy Zamberlan - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 7%

Brian Shields - ANASTASIA - Virginia Musical Theatre 6%

Jonathan Pratt - COME FROM AWAY - Virginia Repertory Theatre 5%

Jesse Landolph - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Suffolk Stage Company 5%

Tommy Zamberlan - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 5%

Joshua Schmidt - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Repertory Theatre 4%

Steven Allegretto - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Jimmy Dragas - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Pat Allen - ASSASSINS - Zeiders American Dream Theater 3%

Joey Luck - LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD - Virginia Repertory Theatre 2%

Edwin Castillo - RHINOCEROS - Core Theatre Ensemble 2%

Steven Allegretto - 1776 - Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

Sherry Forbes - CRAZY FOR YOU - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Steven Allegretto - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

John Gromada - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Tom McIlvain - PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC & MAGIC - Peninsula Community Theater 1%

Jackson Smith - WHAT REMAINS - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 1%

Mike Hallberg - THE GREAT FILIPINO AMERICAN ASWANG PAGEANT - ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 1%

Jonathan Pratt - THE COTTAGE - Virginia Repertory Theatre 1%

Steven Allegretto - 1776 - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ryan Rudel - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Virginia Musical Theatre 7%

Dylan Tipton - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 4%

Jacob Brackett - HELLO, DOLLY! - Regent Center for Performing Arts 4%

Sammi Easmeil - SISTER ACT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Caleb Koval - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Venture Stage Company 4%

Job Jones - IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Aaron Fried - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Benjamin Bryant - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Danielle Villa-Lobos Hicks (Camila Rosario) - IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Daniel Pippert - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Will Cloud - AVENUE Q - Commerce St Theater 3%

Alia Bisharat Glidden - COME FROM AWAY - Virginia Repertory Theatre 3%

Ally Dods - I LOVE YOU BECAUSE - Richmond Triangle Players 3%

Ashlee Beary - COME FROM AWAY - Virginia Repertory Theatre 2%

Caleb Koval - DOGFIGHT - Venture Stage Company 2%

Cynthia Baker - SISTER ACT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Ariel Lee-B. Velazquez - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Suffolk Stage Company 2%

Sean Tyrik - IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Derrion Hawkins - SISTER ACT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Durron Marquis Tyre - COME FROM AWAY - Virginia Repertory Theatre 2%

Andrea Baier - AVENUE Q - Commerce St Theater 2%

Danielle Villa-Lobos Hicks (Grandma Adams) - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Hurrah Players 2%

Jude Rodriguez - AVENUE Q - Commerce St Theater 2%

Katie Emerson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wolfbane Productions 2%

Stephen Shelter - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wolfbane Productions 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Trinity Treadway - WEDDING BELLES - Regent Center for Performing Arts 9%

Benjamin Bryant - A FEW GOOD MEN - Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble 8%

Alexa Rodgers - TARTUFFE - Commerce St Theater 6%

Dorothy D. Miller - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Repertory Theatre 6%

Zakiyyah Jackson - PRIMARY TRUST - Virginia Repertory Theatre 5%

Corey Hinson - ANGEL STREET (GASLIGHT) - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Kylee Marquez-Downie - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Repertory Theatre 4%

Ellie James - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Commerce St Theater 4%

Miguel A. Lopez - MISERY - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Anna Super - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Libby Jefferson - GOOD BIRTH - Endstation Theatre Co 3%

Lily Marcheschi - WITCHDUCK - Firehouse Theatre 3%

Rachel Marrs - WITCHDUCK - Firehouse/Cadence 3%

Alan Matthews - SLEUTH - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Penni Curtis - THE SECOND-TO-LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 3%

Brandon Bradley - CLYDE'S - Generic Theater 3%

Lucas Baker - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 3%

Becca Blacksten - THE COTTAGE - Virginia Repertory Theatre 2%

Ryleigh Tatum - GOOD BIRTH - Endstation Theatre Co 2%

Greg Dragas - EMMA - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Axle Burtness - LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD - Virginia Repertory Theatre 2%

Dixon Cashwell - WOLF PLAY - 5th Wall Theatre 2%

Ramelle Marshall - STICK FLY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Emily Berry - WOLF PLAY - 5th Wall Theatre 1%

Roger Wilson - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Hurrah Players 17%

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Suffolk Center For Cultural Arts 15%

MOANA - The Hurrah Players 15%

THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY - Virginia Repertory Theatre 12%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - ArtsToAll 12%

I DREAM OF HUNNY - Commerce St Theater 11%

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Children's Theater of Hampton Roads 8%

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Children's Theatre of Hampton Roads 6%

THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA - Children's Theatre of Hampton Roads 4%

Favorite Local Theatre

Virginia Musical Theatre 10%

Little Theatre of Norfolk 8%

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 6%

Firehouse Theatre 6%

Virginia Repertory Theatre 6%

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Regent Center for Performing Arts 5%

ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 5%

Wolfbane Productions 5%

Commerce St Theater 5%

Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble 4%

Venture Stage Company 4%

Cadence 3%

The Hurrah Players 3%

Virginia Stage Company 2%

Richmond Triangle Players 2%

Zeiders American Dream Theater 2%

Generic Theater 2%

Suffolk Stage Company 2%

Endstation Theatre Co 1%

Cultural Arts Center At Glen Allen 1%

Wells Theatre 1%

Henrico Theatre Company 1%

Little Town Players 1%

The race is on for the Central Virginia Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 COME FROM AWAY Virginia Repertory Theatre 8% 2 IN THE HEIGHTS Little Theatre of Norfolk 7% 3 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 7% 4 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6% 5 1776 Virginia Musical Theatre 6% Best Play 1 A CHRISTMAS CAROL Virginia Repertory Theatre 11% 2 WITCHDUCK Firehouse Theatre 11% 3 TUSKEGEE: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 7% 4 A FEW GOOD MEN Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble 7% 5 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Virginia Musical Theatre 10% 2 Little Theatre of Norfolk 8% 3 Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8% 4 Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 6% 5 Firehouse Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Joseph Pincock - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Venture Stage Company 6% 2 Michelle Ellis - SISTER ACT Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6% 3 Anyssa Castillo - IN THE HEIGHTS Little Theatre of Norfolk 5% 4 Cara-Lee Crow - HELLO, DOLLY! Regent Center for Performing Arts 5% 5 Dantes Son - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR The Bawdy Bards 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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