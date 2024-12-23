Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards; Little Theatre of Virginia Beach Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Rice-Thomson - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions 16%

Stephanie Wood - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 16%

Coral Mapp - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 14%

Jacquez Linder-Long - BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Gary John La Rosa - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 9%

Amy Harbin - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 7%

Amy Harbin - INDECENT - Generic Theater 6%

Stephanie Wood - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Kathleen Keller - NOISES OFF - Caroline Community Theatre 4%

Jeff Warner - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Melody Waters - ANASTASIA - Goode Theater 3%

Karen Buchheim - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Katelin Zelon - JERSEY BOYS - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

Dana Cauthen - THE PAJAMA GAME - Williamsburg Players 1%

Kris Wayne - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Peninsula Community Theater 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Pamela Jacobson-Bowhers, Connor Payne & Kobi Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 15%

Armondo Perez - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 13%

Christine Yepsen - WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions 8%

Erin Welsh - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Sandy Short & Linda Simpson - THE SECRET GARDEN - Virginia Musical Theatre 6%

Chelsie Cartledge-Rose - INDECENT - Generic theatre 6%

Karen Page - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Little Town Players 6%

Christine Yepsen - ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Sandy Short and Linda Simpson - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 4%

Jeni Schaeffer - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Karen Green - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 4%

Michael Bottari & Ronald Case - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Cindy Dragas - BUT WHY BUMP OFF BARNABY? - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Emel Ertugrul - FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 3%

Karen Buchheim, Kay Burcher Robert Shirley - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Kasey Brown - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 3%

Kathy Hinson - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Meg Murray - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Krissy Sneshkoff - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - American Shakespeare Center 1%

Karen Buchheim, Kathryn Pinner - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kobie Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 17%

Dustin Williams - ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 16%

Gary John La Rosa - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 10%

Patrick A'Hearn - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Alicia Wolters - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 8%

Jacquez Linder-Long - BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Patti d’Beck - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Nathaniel Shaw - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 6%

Chip Gallagher - JERSEY BOYS - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Chip Gallagher - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Karen Buchheim - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Héctor Flores - CABARET - Mill Mountain Theater 2%

Frank Foster - FROM UP HERE - HATTheatre 1%

Michael Hill-Kirkland - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Regent University Theatre 1%

Héctor Flores - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Mill Mountain Theater 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Sharon Cook - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 17%

Anita Gonzalez - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 14%

Dustin Williams - WOLFBANE'S DRACULA - Wolfbane Productions 10%

Adam Hughes - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Little Town Players 8%

Sharon Cook - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

Dana Beall - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 5%

Maryanne Kiley - INDECENT - Generic theatre 5%

Kelly Gilliam - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Tammy Smith - THE OUTSIDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Alea Slayton - THE MOUSETRAP - Caroline Community Theatre 4%

Kathleen Keller - NOISES OFF - Caroline Community Theatre 3%

Anna Johnson - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Cadence 3%

Nick Minas - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Edwin Castillo - FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 3%

Dorothy Holland - POTUS - Virginia Repertory 2%

Julie Fulcher-Davis - THE ROOMMATE - HATTheatre 2%

Jimmy Dragas - BUT WHY BUMP OFF BARNABY? - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Kay Burcher - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jerrell L. Henderson - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Virginia Stage Company 1%

José Zayas - MACBETH - American Shakespeare Center 1%

Daniella Macklin-Soto - ALMOST, MAINE - Caroline Community Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

KINKY BOOTS - Little theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Hurrah Players 9%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 5%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions 5%

ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 4%

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Little Town Players 4%

BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

INDECENT - Generic theatre 3%

MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

THE MOUSETRAP - Caroline Community Theatre 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 2%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 2%

THE OUTSIDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

NOISES OFF - Caroline Community Theatre 2%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 2%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Cadence 1%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) (REVISED) - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dylan Boggs - WOLFBANE'S DRACULA - Wolfbane Productions 13%

Derrion La'Zachan - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Mike Jarrett - WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Weston Corey - BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Matt Hovey - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 8%

Michael Jarett - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Alicia Wolters - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 7%

Jason Amato - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 6%

Derrion La'Zachan - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Akin Ritchie - FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 5%

Ryan Bible - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Weston Corey - FROM UP HERE - HATTheatre 3%

Jason Amato - INDECENT - Generic theatre 3%

Corey Goulden-Naitove - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Emily Lutz - ANASTASIA - Goode Theater 2%

Noah Young - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jason Amato - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Bart Kuebler - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 12%

Jeremy Craft - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Andrew Morrissey - ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Carson Eubank - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 9%

David Landrum - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Carson Eubanks - BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Allan Decipulo - JERSEY BOYS - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 7%

Allan Decipulo - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Musical Theatre 7%

Nancy Whitfield - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Kim Fox - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 6%

Joseph Bray - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Allan Decipulo - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Summer England - MACBETH - American Shakespeare Center 5%

David Landrum - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Leilani Fenick - FROM UP HERE - HATTheatre 2%

David Landrum - THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 1%



Best Musical

KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 30%

ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 11%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 10%

BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 10%

WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 9%

BRIGHT STAR - Little Town Players 7%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

RATHSKELLER - Zeider’s American Dream Theatre 3%

EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 3%

FROM UP HERE - HATTheatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Lance Hawkins - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 12%

Ken Arpino - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions 11%

John Payonk - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 6%

Kai White - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Olivia Florian - KINKY BOOTS - Little theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Elizabeth C. Butler - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Zachary Spafford - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Eva Devirgilis - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Jordan B. Stocksdale - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Grace Altman - KINKY BOOTS - Little theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Calvin Malone - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Adam Marino - JERSEY BOYS - Virginia Musical Theatre 4%

Joshua Lindevaldsen - ANASTASIA - Alluvion 3%

Bruce Cartwright - MEAN GIRLS - Goode Theater 3%

Zack Kattwinkel - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Sophia Stopyra - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Andrew Dulce - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Amanda Arjona - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

Ian Lane - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Rebecca Carroll - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Shannon Schlistra - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 2%

Erik DeMario - FROM UP HERE - HATTheatre 2%

Mia Haymes - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Virginia Musical Theatre 1%

Andrew Dulce - TARRYTOWN - Generic Theater 1%

Noah Barnes - JERSEY BOYS - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Clifford Clark - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Kevin Cleary - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 11%

Stephen Shelter - WOLFBANE'S DRACULA - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Tehya Logue - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Little Town Players 6%

Arnecia Williams - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Ali Cox - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 4%

Angie Kraje - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 3%

Angela Iannone - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - American Shakespeare Center 3%

Erika Patrick - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Laura Agudelo - FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 3%

Jason Marks - ZERO HOUR - Virginia Repertory Theatre 3%

Ash O'Leary - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Cheryl Smith - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 3%

Arthur Lazalde - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Scott Wichmann - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 3%

Gregory Dragas - INDECENT - Generic theatre 2%

Scott Wichmann - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Rhondee Caldwell - THE OUTSIDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Catherine Shaffner - THE ROOMMATE - HATTheatre 2%

Desiree Baughman - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 2%

Salem Rogers - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Kathy Strouse - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Margo von Buseck - INDECENT - Generic Theater 2%

Sarah Hazel Wolford - NOISES OFF - Caroline Community Theatre 1%

Joe White - BUT WHY BUMP OFF BARNABY? - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 14%

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 13%

WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions 10%

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Little Town Players 8%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Little Town Players 7%

RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 5%

ZERO HOUR - Virginia Repertory Theatre 4%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

INDECENT - Generic Theater 4%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Cadence 3%

NOISES OFF - Caroline Community Theatre 3%

FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 2%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Virginia Stage Company 2%

A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

THE OUTSIDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - American Shakespeare Center 2%

THE POE PROJECT - Core Theatre Ensemble 2%

THE MOUSETRAP - Caroline Community Theatre 1%

THE ROOMMATE - HATTheatre 1%

BUT WHY BUMP OFF BARNABY? - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

POTUS - Virginia Repertory 1%

MACBETH - American Shakespeare Center 1%



Best Production of an Opera

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - Virginia Opera 46%

AHMAL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Old Dominion University 24%

LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR - Opera of Williamsburg 16%

SANCTUARY ROAD - Virginia Opera 13%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dustin Williams - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Wolfbane Productions 18%

Christian Fleming - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 14%

Jessica Lahm - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 9%

Bill Clarke - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 8%

Frank Foster - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Sandra Epperson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Ben Needham - JERSEY BOYS - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Frank Foster - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Chase Kniffen - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 5%

Jessica Lahm - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Kimberly Powers - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Terry Flint - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Matthew Gorris - MISERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Jason Tuthill - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 2%

Kerri Crosby - BUT WHY BUMP OFF BARNABY? - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Kathryn Pinner - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Bill Jenkins - THE ROOMMATE - HATTheatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Howard - WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions 14%

Cheyenne Tenda - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 12%

Cheyenne Tenda - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 11%

Serenity Jones - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 11%

Steven Allegretto - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 8%

Serenity Jones - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Steven Allegretto - JERSEY BOYS - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Serenity Jones - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Serenity Jones - INDECENT - Generic theatre 4%

Edwin Castillo - FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 4%

Dave Petry - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Julie Fulcher-Davis - THE ROOMMATE - HATTheatre 3%

Sherry Forbes - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Steven Allegretto - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Wina Giddens - THE WEIR - Generic theatre 3%

Steven Allegretto - EVITA - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Grace Brown Labelle - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Firehouse Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Avery Cartwright - MEAN GIRLS - Goode Theater 11%

Beverly Owens - ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Connor Payne - KINKY BOOTS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 9%

Chris Zavadowski - MEREDITH WILLSON'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Zach Fair - ROCK OF AGES - Wolfbane Productions 6%

PJ Freebourn - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Hannah Zilber - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Nathan Jacques - JERSEY BOYS - Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Ally Dodds - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 5%

Matt Beary - BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Scott Wichmann - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Jessi DiPette - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Maya Garcia - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Nathan Matthew Jacques - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Ava Baker - EVITA - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Lizz Hughes - JERSEY BOYS - Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Jude Rodriguez - WILLY WONKA - Renaissance Theater 3%

Scott Rollins - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Tara Moscopulos - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Mia Bergstrom - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Laura Oliver - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Heather Eddy - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Conor Crowley - THE SECRET GARDEN - Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

KeeAjah Baldwin - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 13%

André Jordan - WOLFBANE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wolfbane Productions 10%

Allan Hoffman - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Jason Giambrone - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Little Town Players 8%

Colby LeRoy - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Popii Colbert - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Victoria Alev - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Benjamin Bryant - THE MOUSETRAP - Caroline Community Theatre 3%

Scott Rollins - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Ericka Patrick - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Blair Heinz - FRANKENSTEIN - Core Theatre Ensemble 3%

Alana Dodds Sharp - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Hunter Thomas - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Elizabeth Byland - POTUS - Virginia Repertory 3%

Salem Rogers - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Ryan Clemens - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Corey Jay Hinson - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Clifford Hoffman - INDECENT - Generic Theater 2%

Brent Deekins - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Joe White - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Annabelle Rollison - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - American Shakespeare Center 2%

Steven Minnow - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Edward Palmer - INDECENT - Generic theatre 2%

Matt Gilbert - RADIUM GIRLS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Jude Rodriguez - SECOND SAMUEL - Renaissance theater 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Theatre: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 16%

Wolfbane Productions 11%

Little theatre of Norfolk 10%

The Hurrah Players 10%

Virginia Stage Company 10%

Little theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

Little Town Players 8%

Virginia Musical Theatre 5%

Caroline Community Theatre 3%

Zeider’s American Dream Theatre 3%

Sandler Center- Virginia Musical Theatre 3%

Cadence 2%

Renaissance theatre 2%

Firehouse Theatre 2%

Virginia Opera 1%

HATTheatre 1%

Generic Theater 1%

Core Theatre Ensemble 1%

Commerce Street Theater 1%

American Shakespeare Center 1%

Regent University Theatre 1%

RiverStage 0%



Comments