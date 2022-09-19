Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fantasia Drag Show Takes Center Stage At Samuel Slater's This Saturday With All-Star Lineup

Hosted by Xiomarie LaBeija, the show will feature Lady Tatiana, Reyna Alize Nations, and Yalehxia Priestly for a fun-filled performance.

Sep. 19, 2022  

It's getting steam on the lake in Webster, MA. That's because the Fantasia Drag Show will be coming to the function hall at Samuel Slater's Restaurant this Saturday, September 24th.

Hosted by Xiomarie LaBeija, the show will feature Lady Tatiana, Reyna Alize Nations, and Yalehxia Priestly for a fun-filled performance. Doors open at 7:00 PM; show starts at 8:00 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Xiomarie LaBeija is the queen of spreading the good word of "Love". Xiomarie has been an artist all their life but has been doing the art of drag for a little over 10 years. Working within the community and beyond, Xiomarie has made a name for herself, whether it's the Queen for the people or CTs Plus Size Dancing Diva, she always strives for the best.

Lady Tatiana is known as a pioneer and a drag legend in the state of Connecticut. Her beauty and talents have blessed many states as she goes out and performs like the true professional she is. She has hosted many shows throughout the years and now shines as a gorgeous showgirl.

Reyna Alize Nations has been serving the looks for years. She is known for serving body. She is known for serving face. Every time she hits the stage, jaws drop from the sight of her beauty. Representing the house of Royal House of Nations.

Yalehxia Priestly is a Puerto Rican drag queen. She has been performing for 10 years and is very well known in Western, Mass and Connecticut as the dancing diva. Her first performance in the state was in March from 2012 at Diva's Nightclub in Northampton, MA winning the drag wars competition, bringing a different style of drag, and causing an impact to the drag scene with her extravagant makeup and looks. In 2013, she won the title "Miss Diva Massachusetts 2013". This queen will make you get up from the chair and dance with her energy, music, and dance moves.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include music with Aquanett on September 23rd, Nick Bosse and The Northern Roots on September 30th, Dave O'Gara's Rock and Roll Road Show on October 7th, music with Duranarama (Duran Duran tribute)on October 14th, Comedy Night with Ken Rogerson & Guests on October 21st, Murder Mystery Dinner on October 23rd, and Halloween with The Flock on October 28th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Fantasia Drag Show at Samuel Slater's on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.


