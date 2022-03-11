Ethan Heard and Anika Chapin Join Signature's Artistic Team

Signature will welcome Ethan Heard as Signature's Associate Artistic Director and Anika Chapin as Director of Artistic Development. Ethan and Anika join previously appointed artistic staff Jorge Acevedo, Casting Director/Manager of Artistic Programs, Mark G. Meadows, Director of Signature Cabarets and Chelsea Pace, Resident Intimacy Consultant. With these positions filled Signature's new artistic team under the leadership of Matthew Gardiner is complete.

"One of the first priorities I announced when I was appointed in July was to build a new artistic team for Signature, adding collaborators who will be vital parts of the Theatre's artistic future," stated Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. "I'm grateful and excited that with these final appointments I am surrounded by a strong team who will bring new ideas, introduce us to new artists, challenge assumptions and bring their unique artistry and experiences to Signature."

"I grew up in DC and saw my very first Sondheim show at Signature when I was 13, Sunday in the Park with George. Next up? A Little Night Music. I remember sitting in the fourth row, totally enrapt" said Ethan, "I've watched with awe and admiration as the company has flourished since then, becoming the leading interpreter of Sondheim's canon and a vibrant home for cutting-edge musicals and plays. I'm honored to join Matt, Maggie, Anika, and the whole team in forging Signature's next chapter. As a leader who creates theater to build community and foster love, I'm thrilled to bring my experiences as an innovator in opera, an advocate for inclusion, and a queer Chinese-American to this collaboration. To channel Mr. Sondheim: 'More light!'"

"I couldn't be happier to be joining the team at Signature Theatre," said Anika. "I have long admired Signature's commitment to nurturing vibrant new musical talents and projects, and it's a commitment that is needed now more than ever before. It is a challenging time for the American theatre, but there are so many exciting artists creating bold and wonderful new musicals right now, I am convinced that, to quote Sondheim, 'something is stirring'. With Matthew Gardiner at the helm and the rest of the stellar team at Signature, I look forward to shepherding the future of the American musical into the present."

Maggie Boland, Signature's Managing Director added "This new artistic team will help carry Signature's dedication to the American musical to new heights. Along with Matthew, Ethan, Anika, Mark, Chelsea and Jorge will help us make a robust investment in the development of new work and an even more welcoming and supportive home for emerging composers and playwrights, especially those whose voices have been historically underrepresented on the American stage."