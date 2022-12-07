Congressman Gerry Connolly and Supervisor Dalia Palchick Join Student Actors on Stage in Traveling Players' COMMEDIA CHRISTMAS CAROL

Traveling Players Ensemble performs Commedia Christmas Carol with special guest appearances by Congressman Gerry Connolly (11-D) and Fairfax County Supervisor Dalia Palchick (Providence-D), on Saturday, December 10 at the Traveling Players Studio in Tysons Corner Center.

Congressman Connolly is a lifelong supporter of arts and education. It was through his support that Traveling Players found their first long-time home in Fairfax County at The Madeira School, back in 2007 when he was still the Chairman of the Fairfax County Supervisors. A thespian in his own right, this will not be the Congressman's first time taking the stage in a local production, but it will be his first cameo appearance with Traveling Players.

In 2020, Supervisor Palchick celebrated with Traveling Players by cutting the ribbon when they moved into their new home, their Studio in Tysons Corner Center, inside her district. Also an ardent supporter of the arts and education, Supervisor Palchick's priorities overlap with those of Traveling Players: to expand artistic opportunities to every child in her district and the wider Fairfax County community.

The performance will be introduced by Jesse Benites, the General Manager for Macerich, which owns and operates Tysons Corner Center and features Traveling Players performances over the summer on the Plaza.

Ebenezer Scrooge is an excellent man of business. He cares a lot about money - but very little for his fellow man. This miserly banker categorically shuns charity, compassion, and cheer. Enter a terrifying ghost on Christmas Eve! Jacob Marley (dead for 7 years) visits Scrooge, his old business partner with a warning: Your "business" is mankind! Change your ways or suffer forever! You will wear the chains of a life misspent, as I do!

At Marley's behest, three Spirits take Scrooge on an unforgettable journey into his Past, Present, and Future, laying out his life in front of him. Once Scrooge can see what adds up to a life well spent, can he change his ways and alter his fate? Perhaps Tiny Tim, the son of his office clerk, can heal his heart.

Traveling Players Founder, Producing Artistic Director and director for Commedia Christmas Carol, Jeanne Harrison, had this to say about the production: "I love Dickens' A Christmas Carol, and actually think about it all the time. It asks all the important questions: What is our purpose? Who will remember me? And how? What will my impact be on my fellow man? And it asks us, 'When enough is enough?' For the things that are essential, but ultimately not important, like money, how much do we really need? I find this story helps me find perspective in a world that can seem too busy."

"I love that it's a ghost story, swirling out of control, careening through Scrooge's painful past, and foreseeing his isolated future," continued Harrison. "And then he does the thing that is so brave: he changes. He lets people laugh at his newfound zest for life. And he is so much happier. He is renewed."

The cast includes the talents of Samuel Abbruzzese (Annandale, VA), Riley Abrenio (Falls Church, VA), Grace Araya (McLean, VA), Ani Bailin (Chevy Chase, MD), Jude DeWitt (Ashburn, VA), Charles Fisher (Sterling, VA), Liam Kenny (Bethesda, MD), Ellie McLaughlin (Vienna, VA), Liam McLaughlin (Vienna, VA), Niamh Rohling (McLean, VA), Ryann Schmid (Germantown, MD), Owen Suglo (Bristow, VA), and Donovan Wheelock (Washington, DC).

To purchase tickets, and for more information about the show please visit https://www.travelingplayers.org/performances