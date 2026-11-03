CHRISTMAS SHITSHOW Comes to J. Michaels Pub & Eatery in Redmond This Holiday Season

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Curious what would come from mixing every Christmas story ever written together to develop one show, writer/actor/director Chris Shea (a.k.a Chicken Chris) created Christmas Shitshow. This 21+ play, performed amongst the pool tables at J.Michaels Pub & Eatery in Redmond, follows two idiot friends who don't know how to celebrate Christmas correctly. They are visited by an angel who gives them peyote, sending them on a vision quest to find the true meaning of the holiday.

Hilarious, ridiculous, a bit naughty, and somehow heartwarming, Christmas Shitshow checks all the boxes for a fun, adults-only night out to celebrate the season. The play (with music) pulls in memorable moments from popular holiday films from Jingle All the Way to Polar Express to It's a Wonderful Life. Admission is free and the audience enjoys the performance from their bar stools (drinking game included!).

Director Chris Shea joins the cast that includes Ashlie Blaske, Terry Boyd, Chandria Danelle, and Brian Pucheu. The creative team is Chandria Danelle (Props and Stage Management), William French (Sound Design), Ashlie Blaske (Choreography), Aimee Hong (Choral Arrangements), and Sam Russel (Original Music).

When: Sat. thru Tues., Dec. 5-8 and Sat. thru Mon., Dec.12-14 at 7pm

Where: J. Michaels Pub & Eatery, 15770 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA

Tickets: FREE. First-come, first-served. 21+ only.

ABOUT Chris Shea

Chris Shea is a multi disciplinary theatre artist from Dayton, Ohio (go Flyers!) who has worked with companies across the nation. He is a former resident artist with the Muse Machine, an award-winning arts education organization, and the founding Artistic Director of Free Shakespeare!, an organization devoted to liberating the Bard from the tyranny of uninspired English teachers. He served as adjunct acting faculty for Stivers School for the Arts in Dayton and trained at the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts in Santa Maria, CA. As an actor he has played roles as varied as Hamlet in that one play and Mrs. Hopkins in My Fair Lady. Locally, he has worked with Taproot Theatre, Sound Theatre, Harlequin Productions, Wooden O, GreenStage, and many more. He is also the author of a cycle of poems about a one legged chicken and a strangely wholesome Christmas play. He would have a website if he knew anything about technology.

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