ArtsFairfax Receives $55,000 Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts

ArtsFairfax has been awarded a $55,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the expansion of artist residencies in Fairfax County.

"At ArtsFairfax, we are committed to meeting Fairfax County residents where they are to offer them inspiring arts experiences," said Linda Sullivan, ArtsFairfax President & CEO. "We are so grateful to the National Endowment for the Arts for this funding to support arts engagement in underserved areas of the County."

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts and cultural organizations throughout the nation with these grants, including ArtsFairfax, providing opportunities for all of us to live artful lives," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "The arts contribute to our individual well-being, the well-being of our communities, and to our local economies. The arts are also crucial to helping us make sense of our circumstances from different perspectives as we emerge from the pandemic and plan for a shared new normal informed by our examined experience."

With the support of the National Endowment for the Arts, ArtsFairfax will expand its artist residencies to more civic entities throughout Fairfax County, including a Fairfax County Public Elementary School, a Fairfax County Public Library, a Fairfax County Park, an affordable housing development, and a community center. By placing professional artists in communities with less access to arts, artists in residence can share their art form and spark creativity for participants of all ages.

ArtsFairfax is the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County's local arts agency. Dedicated to the belief that arts are essential to a thriving community, the ArtsFairfax mission is to expand support for and access to arts and culture opportunities for Fairfax County's more than 1.2 million residents. By offering informational, financial, and programmatic services, ArtsFairfax promotes the role of arts and culture to deepen social engagement, create a sense of place, and fuel economic growth. Incorporated as a 501(c)(3) since 1964, ArtsFairfax provides these services to all who contribute to and experience arts in Fairfax County, and is funded in part by the County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as corporations, foundations, and individuals.

For more information on other projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.