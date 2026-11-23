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As part of the nonprofit's funding opportunities, ArtsFairfax awards $170,000 in Project Support Grants to 15 local arts organizations for Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27)—a $10,000 increase over last year's FY26 Project Grant Support allocation.

'We are excited to continue growing ArtsFairfax Grants funding. The increase in this year's allocation allowed us to award a larger percentage of requested funds and award two new recipients in this year's FY27 Project Support Grants,' says Kelley Choi, ArtsFairfax Director of Grants & Community Partnerships. First-time grantees include Community Makers Foundation and Fairfax Arts Coalition for Education.

ArtsFairfax invests approximately $820,000 in funding to local arts nonprofits annually; in addition to ArtsFairfax Operating Support Grants and Ticket & Participation Subsidy Grants, Project Support Grants are offered on an annual basis in four subcategories:

Arts in Education, which take place in schools, afterschool programs, or nonprofit agencies;

Opportunity, which further the growth and development of organizations' capacity to create new arts experiences;

Partnerships, to facilitate collaboration with an artist, artist team, or nonprofit cultural group for culturally unique projects and presentations; and

Arts Access, which strengthens arts engagement by allocating resources to underserved and economically disadvantaged communities.

For FY27, ArtsFairfax Project Support Grants will be awarded to fund the following programs:

1st Stage will partner with Joy Play Heart Productions to develop, produce, and tour the world premiere of FISHING FOR STARS, a new work of theater for young audiences ages 2-6 and their families. In this visually exquisite, interactive, and nonverbal performance, the characters Moore and Enuf play with water, lasso the moon and collect unexpected treasures in a world of wonder and play. Each performance is accompanied by an education guide to enhance the young audiences' experience with the production.

ArtSpireVA, Inc. partners with West Potomac Academy and ClancyWorks Dance for 'Art in Motion,' an interdisciplinary arts project that will lead Fairfax County Public Schools students in a collaborative creative process to create original works across dance, visual arts, music, and TV/video production, culminating in student presentations at West Potomac Academy's Pyramid Show and ArtSpireVA's Spring Concert. The project will also provide career mentoring and financial literacy workshops to help students identify their next steps after high school.

BalletNova Center for Dance is partnering with Darla Hoover of the Balanchine Trust to provide the BalletNova Balanchine Residency, a series of master technique and repertory classes provided to the public and for BalletNova's conservatory division. This project will allow members of the community to experience the work of a 20th century master choreographer through technique exploration and an informal showing of Balanchine's work.

Community Makers Foundation will launch its first Deep Dive Workshop series this fall, inviting and compensating local artists to lead art explorations in wood crafts, sewing and textile arts, paper and mixed media, clay and ceramics, fiber arts, and drawing and painting. Workshops will be affordably priced with two scholarship seats available per session. Community Makers Foundation will also partner with local organizations to offer free workshops for lower resourced communities.

Creative Cauldron Stage will offer 'Behind the Scenes: The Making of a Black Box Musical' for which they will develop, workshop and document the creative process of making an original musical production of His Girl Friday in preparation for its world premiere in the theater company's 2027-28 season. Audiences and aspiring musical theater writers and composers will have the opportunity to join key production meetings with the creative team, workshop rehearsals, and a staged reading.

Daily Poetry Association plans to expand Poetry Alive!, a therapeutic program for residents ages 14-17, at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC). Under the guidance of Poetry Daily's editorial directors, experienced past teaching fellows, and in conjunction with JDC faculty, students will study two books of contemporary poetry, poetic concepts, and write their own poems. A contemporary poet, whose work the students have studied and whose life provides a relatable example of how writing might alter one's world experience, will lead a class. Students' work will be published in a hand-bound chapbook as a keepsake of their work and demonstration of their learning.

Fairfax Arts Coalition for Education's Parent Orchestra will expand its countywide family music-learning program through new components: Parent Skills Sessions focused on tuning, bowing technique, tone production, and other techniques, and Future Music Educators' Night, connecting colleges with high school students interested in pursuing music in college. Together, these additions strengthen the program's mission to empower caregivers as active partners in their children's musical development. Parent Orchestra offers a welcoming way for adults to learn string instruments, make music, and gain the confidence to support and advocate for their children's artistic growth.

Fairfax Symphony Orchestra (FSO)'s 'Link Up: The Orchestra Sings!' is an innovative music education program for students in grades 3–5 that connects classroom learning with the concert hall. Designed to serve elementary schools with a particular focus on Title I schools, Link Up expands access to high-quality arts education for students who often have limited opportunities for music instruction. In partnership with Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute, the FSO provides comprehensive, standards-based curriculum materials, teacher training, and classroom resources aligned with the Virginia Standards of Learning. Through evidence-based instruction and sustained professional development, Link Up strengthens music learning while reinforcing skills in reading, mathematics, collaboration, and creative thinking.

Fall for the Book will celebrate five years of year-round programming this spring. Scheduled activities will include monthly events in the City of Fairfax frequently featuring local writers, a day-long Mini Fest in February, two to three virtual events, a spring podcast season, and a headline event to close out the spring in late April/early May. Previous spring headline events have included authors Amor Towles, Geraldine Brooks, Liz Moore, and Kate Quinn.

Gin Dance Company presents 'Lightning,' a powerful new work which, through the energy and sound of lightning and thunder, choreographer Shu-Chen Cuff explores this phenomena of nature to create the energy of the movement and delves into the deeper human feelings and emotion felt when lighting strikes. The production also includes 'Cloaked,' by Vietnamese-American choreographer Thang Dao; 'Mirror of the Heart' choreographed by Shu-Chen and presented in collaboration with Fairfax County Poet Laureate Angelique Palmer; and 'That's Mozart,' a lighthearted ode to Mozart's humor and playfulness, also choreographed by Shu-Chen.

Little City Concerts Collective will present the premiere performance of 'Wolf at the Door,' a new work by DC composer Ashi Day, commissioned by Little City Concerts of Falls Church. Her piece for nine performers will explore cooperation, bravery, reciprocity, and friendliness as strategies for survival, using the domestication of dogs as a lens. The performance is slated for Saturday, April 3, at Falls Church Episcopal and free community events leading up to the performance will include a virtual 'inside the composer's studio' in January 2027 on Zoom, and a free preview performance at the Mary Riley Styles Public Library in March.

McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) plans to expand its Multimedia and Immersive Exhibition Program in Gallery Vivienne within the MPA Berlage Arts & Education Center. Funding will support artist commissions/fees, exhibition production/installations, specialized equipment, technical assistance, interpretive materials, and public programming for exhibitions featuring immersive installations, video, digital projection, sound, animation, interactive technology, and other time-based media.

NextStop Theatre Company will expand its free, 12-week Stars on Stage Theater Residency program. Through twice-weekly after-school sessions, students will work with a team of professional teaching artists to rehearse and perform a fully staged musical, with hands-on training in acting, singing, movement, and stagecraft, while strengthening literacy skills through script analysis, vocabulary building, and expressive oral reading. Students interested in working behind the scenes will join a technical theater track focused on scenery, props, costumes, lighting, and sound design. The addition of a structured projection design track this year will introduce students to STEM-based technology and demonstrate how digital tools help bring stories to life onstage. Each residency will culminate in 2-3 performances at each school, reaching 3,400+ students, families, and community members, many of whom have limited access to live theater.

Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art (Tephra ICA) will use its project funding for Radical Softness, Janet Echelman's first mid-career retrospective, which remains on view through March 20, 2027 at Tephra ICA and presented across multiple sites, including American University and George Mason University. Echelman is internationally known for monumental, wind-responsive net sculptures and an interdisciplinary approach that spans engineering, performance, and public space.

Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts will bring high-quality, arts-based learning experiences, from their Institute for Early Learning Through the Arts, to new Fairfax communities. Working with community centers, family resource organizations, libraries, and other trusted local partners, Wolf Trap will offer a combination of Artsplay! and Baby Artsplay! 17-session residencies accompanied by Family Involvement Workshops. Each program provides interactive learning experiences for children from infancy through age six.

For more information about ArtsFairfax Project Support Grants, visit ArtsFairfax.org/Grants.

The race is on for the Central Virginia Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 COME FROM AWAY Virginia Repertory Theatre 8% 2 IN THE HEIGHTS Little Theatre of Norfolk 7% 3 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 7% 4 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6% 5 1776 Virginia Musical Theatre 6% Best Play 1 A CHRISTMAS CAROL Virginia Repertory Theatre 11% 2 WITCHDUCK Firehouse Theatre 11% 3 TUSKEGEE: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 7% 4 A FEW GOOD MEN Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble 7% 5 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Virginia Musical Theatre 10% 2 Little Theatre of Norfolk 8% 3 Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8% 4 Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 6% 5 Firehouse Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Joseph Pincock - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Venture Stage Company 6% 2 Michelle Ellis - SISTER ACT Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6% 3 Anyssa Castillo - IN THE HEIGHTS Little Theatre of Norfolk 5% 4 Cara-Lee Crow - HELLO, DOLLY! Regent Center for Performing Arts 5% 5 Dantes Son - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR The Bawdy Bards 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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