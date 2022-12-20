A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS: A Groovy Musical Revue Returns For Its 6th Year!

From the creative team behind the hit musicals Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical and An Evening With Phyllis Hyman, Anthony Wayne and Kendrell Bowman bring you A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS: A GROOVY MUSICAL REVUE, the annual holiday disco musical show for lovers of Gospel, R&B and Soul music.

This incredible show returns for its SIXTH year in a row featuring as a live stream performance event of the exclusive 2021 run at The Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach, Virginia from December 2021.

For a one-time price of $15 you will have exclusive unlimited access to this exciting show until January 3rd to watch in the comfort of your own home. Go to: www.ASoulfulXMas.com.

The perfect gift for the lovers of classic Gospel, R&B and Soul, A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS transports the audience back to the Disco Era, to a taping of a special holiday-themed episode of the fictional music-dance television program "Groovy Wonderland" (inspired by the hit show "Soul Train"). A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS features favorite songs from beloved artists and groups such as The Temptations, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, The Supremes, and The Jackson 5. The whole family should come ready to bust a move in the Wonderland Dance Line. After all, the holidays are the perfect time to get down!

The performing company features Michael LeMelle as Ron Cornelius with J'Kalil (Kinky Boots), Cenophia Mitchell, Kendrick Marion (Yemandja), Enga Davis (An Evening with Phyllis Hyman), Thomas-Matthew Shands, Brian Davis (Mr. Taptastic; American Vagabond), Carmi Harris, Cenophia Mitchell & Gabriella Mack (SIX).

Presented by lead producers AnthonyKen LLC (Anthony Wayne (TINA, Tootsie, PIPPIN) and Kendrell Bowman) in association with The Zeiders American Dream Theatre, A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS is directed by Bowman and co-written together with Wayne. Music Direction is by Alonzo Harris with choreography by Hollie E. Wright ("Hot Feet," "Amazing Grace") and Christopher Figaro Jackson (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre). Additional creatives include costume design by Richard Gross, lighting design by Stephane P. Freed, sound design by Rafe Carlotto/Sound Associates, make-up design by Kaye Trueblood and wig preparation by Porsche Waldo/Ebony Design. The Production Stage Manager is Gabriella Pennetti.

For Live Virtual Tickets for A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS go to www.ASoulfulXMas.com or visit www.TheZ.org.