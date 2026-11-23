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5th Wall Theatre has announced The Green Light: A Gatsby Holiday Speakeasy, a new holiday pop-up running December 3, 2026, through January 3, 2027.

Guests head down the stairs at the entrance of 5th Wall Theatre and step into a Jazz Age club, decked out in art deco gold and holiday greenery. They can enjoy 1920s-inspired holiday cocktails and small bites with table service, and a live holiday cabaret is included with every ticket. Holiday favorites are reimagined in moody and playful ways by a rotating company of Richmond singers with live piano. The Green Light brings the company's signature intimate style out of the theatre and into its bar and lounge, which will be completely transformed for the season.

"At 5th Wall, we love creating theatrical experiences that transport audiences. After the incredible response to recent productions like Wolf Play, Tambo & Bones and Wet Brain, we wanted to bring Richmond a holiday tradition that captures that same sense of wonder, with a little extra festive spirit," said Kaitlin Paige Longoria, Artistic Director of 5th Wall Theatre.

The Green Light is directed and produced by Matt Mitchell, who has spent years creating immersive entertainment. In New York City, he was a mainstay of the entertainment team at the famed Jekyll & Hyde Club, a multistory immersive club where patrons entered a secret society of eccentric Victorian characters. During his years there, he played more than twenty characters, operated and voiced many of the club's animatronics, and helped devise experiences guests encountered throughout the club. Since returning to Richmond in 2021, he has helped create tacky light tours, canal cruises, and history and sightseeing tours.

"Working at the Jekyll & Hyde Club taught me how much I love creating incredible experiences for people," said Mitchell. "The Green Light is my biggest and best yet. From the moment guests walk down the stairs, we want them to feel swept away into the glamour and joy of the holidays in the Roaring Twenties, with a Gatsby twist from start to finish."

Music direction is by Elle Meerovich, and singers include Ally Dods, August Hundley, Brittany Martz, Kai Avila, Yeonsoo (YS) Cho and John Sheldon. Proceeds from the event support 5th Wall Theatre's award-winning work at The Basement.

The race is on for the Central Virginia Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 COME FROM AWAY Virginia Repertory Theatre 8% 2 IN THE HEIGHTS Little Theatre of Norfolk 7% 3 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 7% 4 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6% 5 1776 Virginia Musical Theatre 6% Best Play 1 A CHRISTMAS CAROL Virginia Repertory Theatre 11% 2 WITCHDUCK Firehouse Theatre 11% 3 TUSKEGEE: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented 7% 4 A FEW GOOD MEN Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble 7% 5 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Virginia Musical Theatre 10% 2 Little Theatre of Norfolk 8% 3 Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8% 4 Caroline Community Theatre | CCT 6% 5 Firehouse Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Joseph Pincock - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Venture Stage Company 6% 2 Michelle Ellis - SISTER ACT Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6% 3 Anyssa Castillo - IN THE HEIGHTS Little Theatre of Norfolk 5% 4 Cara-Lee Crow - HELLO, DOLLY! Regent Center for Performing Arts 5% 5 Dantes Son - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR The Bawdy Bards 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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