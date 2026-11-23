"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
5th Wall Theatre to Open THE GREEN LIGHT: A GATSBY HOLIDAY SPEAKEASY in Richmond
Singers Ally Dods, August Hundley, Brittany Martz, Kai Avila, Yeonsoo Cho and John Sheldon will perform holiday favorites reimagined in a jazz style.
5th Wall Theatre has announced The Green Light: A Gatsby Holiday Speakeasy, a new holiday pop-up running December 3, 2026, through January 3, 2027.
Guests head down the stairs at the entrance of 5th Wall Theatre and step into a Jazz Age club, decked out in art deco gold and holiday greenery. They can enjoy 1920s-inspired holiday cocktails and small bites with table service, and a live holiday cabaret is included with every ticket. Holiday favorites are reimagined in moody and playful ways by a rotating company of Richmond singers with live piano. The Green Light brings the company's signature intimate style out of the theatre and into its bar and lounge, which will be completely transformed for the season.
"At 5th Wall, we love creating theatrical experiences that transport audiences. After the incredible response to recent productions like Wolf Play, Tambo & Bones and Wet Brain, we wanted to bring Richmond a holiday tradition that captures that same sense of wonder, with a little extra festive spirit," said Kaitlin Paige Longoria, Artistic Director of 5th Wall Theatre.
The Green Light is directed and produced by Matt Mitchell, who has spent years creating immersive entertainment. In New York City, he was a mainstay of the entertainment team at the famed Jekyll & Hyde Club, a multistory immersive club where patrons entered a secret society of eccentric Victorian characters. During his years there, he played more than twenty characters, operated and voiced many of the club's animatronics, and helped devise experiences guests encountered throughout the club. Since returning to Richmond in 2021, he has helped create tacky light tours, canal cruises, and history and sightseeing tours.
"Working at the Jekyll & Hyde Club taught me how much I love creating incredible experiences for people," said Mitchell. "The Green Light is my biggest and best yet. From the moment guests walk down the stairs, we want them to feel swept away into the glamour and joy of the holidays in the Roaring Twenties, with a Gatsby twist from start to finish."
Music direction is by Elle Meerovich, and singers include Ally Dods, August Hundley, Brittany Martz, Kai Avila, Yeonsoo (YS) Cho and John Sheldon. Proceeds from the event support 5th Wall Theatre's award-winning work at The Basement.
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