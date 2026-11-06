2026 ArtsFairfax Awards Record Donations Top $233,000 at Reston Luncheon

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The 2026 ArtsFairfax Awards, the region's premier event to honor major arts contributions, surpassed its fundraising goal in support of the nonprofit's efforts to dedicate more funding towards grants to local arts organizations across Fairfax County. Though fundraising remains open, the luncheon raised an all-time high of over $233,000 by the close of the event.

Held Friday, October 30, at the Hyatt Regency in Reston, the 2026 ArtsFairfax Awards welcomed over 400 business professionals, arts and community leaders, and elected officials from federal, state, and local jurisdictions.

'When I was here last year, we were staring down the face of massive federal cuts to arts funding, and a bright spot of this Congress is that Democrats and Republicans came together and fully funded both the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Congratulations to this year's award winners, and thank you to ArtsFairfax for all you do,' said Congressman James Walkinshaw, representing Virginia's 11th District.

'I am proud that every year Fairfax County invests in the arts because the arts are absolutely essential to the livelihood of our community. During the tough budget times, you don't abandon the arts, you double down—because they are an investment in our entire community,' said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay. 'Thank you to ArtsFairfax for the amazing grants they put out to so many arts organizations, to my fellow Board of Supervisors, and to our private sector partners. Thank you for understanding the value of the arts to the economy of Northern Virginia and to the humanity of the people who live here.'

With a program hosted by Michael Liberman, ArtsFairfax Board Chair, Peggy Fox, ArtsFairfax board member, and Stuart Holt, ArtsFairfax President & CEO, the annual event raises the awareness of how support for the arts drives social and economic growth.

The ArtsFairfax Awards honored Bruce Berlage with the Jinx Hazel Award for his longtime support of McLean Project for the Arts and naming gift for the creation of the MPA Berlage Arts & Education Center; Karen and Jim Cleveland with the Philanthropy Award for their leadership in shaping Reston into a community where the arts flourish; Southeast Fairfax Development Corporation with the Innovation Award in recognition of their 'Faces of One' initiative to transform the Richmond Highway through public art; and Thomas Beveridge with the Achievement Award for his distinguished career as a composer, conductor, and founder of the New Dominion Chorale.

Reston Community Center was the event's Visionary Sponsor. Lead Sponsorship was provided by McGuireWoods and The Tim & Barbara Rizer Charitable Foundation. The Reception Sponsors were BXP and Reston Town Center Association.

Patron Sponsors included Accenture, Capital One Hall, Comstock, DLA Piper, Federal Realty, Fractional Firm Advisors, George Mason University School of Visual & Performing Arts, The Gupta Family Foundation, Shelly Hazel, HGA, Leidos, Macerich, McLean Community Center, PBMares, Catherine 'Smitty' Smith, and Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts.

Table Sponsors included Julie Carter & Roya Khosrowshahi Chadab; Clark Construction; Karen and Jim Cleveland; Cooley & LandDesign; Dominion Energy; EDENS; Visit Fairfax; Fairfax County Economic Development Authority; Loren Hershey & Phillip Niedzielski-Eichner; Michael S. Liberman; Renaissance Centro; Springfield Town Center; and Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh.

Nonprofit Sponsors included McLean Project for the Arts, New Dominion Chorale, Southeast Fairfax Development Corporation, Workhouse Arts Center, and YMCA Reston. Ad Sponsors included R. Gordon Associates LLC, Lafayette Federal Credit Union, The Mather, Public Art Reston, Sikich, and Tower Club Tysons Corner.

In-Kind Sponsors included The Bold Bakery, Du Col Portraits, Encore Global, Flower Gallery of Manassas, Fairfax County Television Channel 16, and Hyatt Regency Reston.

Driven by the belief that the arts are essential to our lives and strengthened by a diversity of perspectives, experiences, and audiences, ArtsFairfax is the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County's local arts agency. Their mission is to invest in and amplify the arts for all of the 1.2 million residents across Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax, and the City of Falls Church. By offering vital funding, advocacy, and professional opportunities to the local arts sector, ArtsFairfax promotes the arts' capacity to cultivate community and fuel social and economic growth. Incorporated as a 501(c)(3) in 1964, ArtsFairfax is funded in part by the County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts, as well as corporations, foundations, and individuals

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