Traveling Players to Present Student Showcase Just as Auditions for Dionysian Play Festival Begin

On Saturday, December 11, Traveling Players will present their Class Showcase at their Studio in Tysons Corner Center. It will feature a mixture of theatrical scenes, improvisational sketches, and advanced monologues, performed by acting students in grades 4-12.

Traveling Players is an educational theatre company in its 19th year of serving youth seeking rigorous theatre training in a nurturing environment. The Showcase is a culmination of the acting students' work over the fall semester.

The Class Showcase is free, family friendly, and open to the public.

Young actors who are interested in getting involved with the company can audition on Sunday, December 12 for Traveling Players' Dionysian Play Festival. The festival will travel back in time to the beginning of Western Theatre, in ancient Greece, with three modern twists on classic myths.

Rehearsals for the Dionysian Play Festival will begin in January. Young actors will be cast in small, supportive, age-appropriate ensembles of 12- 14 students, led by two professional directors. Small ensembles ensure that every student gets the individualized attention and training that they deserve. The rehearsal process will also include community events, where the casts of all three Dionysian Festival Plays will come together to bond and learn about Greek mythology and theatre.

Students in grades 4-7 can audition for Ariadne's Thread, where young actors explore the Labyrinth with Theseus and the Minotaur! Students in grades 7-9 can audition for The Odyssey, where actors will weave through Homer's epic story of Odysseus' journey home from war. Advanced students in grades 9-12 can audition for Hecuba, where the Queen learns the true cost of the Trojan War.

The plays will be performed at the Traveling Players Studio in Tysons Corner Center, March 12-20, 2022.

Called "A little known summer gem" by The Washington Post, Traveling Players is dedicated to training students (grades 4-12) in theatre. Traveling Players' programs offer expert training in acting, character creation, physical comedy, stage combat, improvisation, and text analysis.

The ensemble ethos that permeates Traveling Players means that everyone is essential to the show. The actors also assume technical roles while in performance, and the dual responsibilities students take on allow them to become more bold and resilient artists and individuals.

During the school year, Traveling Players offers classes and performances at their Studio in Tysons Corner Center. The summers are dedicated to the outdoors, when Traveling Players offers residential programs (sleep away camp) for students rehearse, perform and live in the comforts of a screen-free space.

For more information visit travelingplayers.org or call 703-987-1712