Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: TĀKE KURĪ THE DOG TAX REBELLION at Te Pou Henderson,
A work of fiction based on true events
Geoffrey Clendon's Tāke Kurī: The Dog Tax Rebellion is a work of fiction based on true events, and it captures a deeper truth: how Māori had many of their rights taken from them. At the very heart of it, their culture, their deep affinity with the land and their spirituality were challenged and threatened to the core. Still, they did what they could to avoid bloodshed.
Presented by Te Huringa o Te Tai Turning Tide Theatre, one exchange sums it up; when a character declares that "rebels cause misery", the reply comes back: "misery causes rebels". Ponder on that in the context of Aotearoa New Zealand, 1898.
Clendon wrote, directed, designed and produced the play, and his direction is sublime. His ability to develop a story through carefully weave characters in perfectly timed into new action, new perspectives and new drama, building on the story keeps the audience fully in ‘what’s going to happen next’ zone is technically excellent and shows talent. Darkness is used to bring in the narrator, who pays perfect homage to what we are about to see, helped by Zara Ridley's lighting, and the minimal props work beautifully.
New Zealand is not great at celebrating its actors. If we cheered them the way we cheer our sports stars, performers of this calibre would get the recognition and reward they deserve. They are world-class, and they deserve full houses.
What I loved most was how a real historical event became such compelling theatre. You can feel the pain, anguish and naivety of the time, and you are transported right back to 1898.
The hats hanging behind the cast are excellent (costumes by Kristen Sorrenson), but they are the icing on the cake. What makes this play work, and it more than works, is the performers' skill in changing personas with ease. Just four actors play 20 characters, moving seamlessly from Māori protecting their rights, to colonists with their misguided superiority, to the dogs themselves. These are all very different roles, handled expertly, and that is no mean feat. They make it look easy.
There are standouts among standouts. Noa Campbell's magistrate rides a horse that is nothing more than a box, and the image it creates is beyond clever. Jade Daniels conveys resistance through his stillness, his voice and a single hand gesture. Johnson Manukau moves with ease from a naive youth to an old man stuck in his ways, while Francis Mountjoy changes accent and stance effortlessly. The cast is superbly chosen. Each actor brings real individuality to their roles, yet together they work beautifully as an ensemble.
Don't miss the rare archival photographs of the Dog Tax Rebellion in the foyer. Every New Zealander should see them.
A very clever, moving and memorable production. Tāke Kurī runs for 90 minutes with no interval. It finishes at Te Pou on 1 November, then plays the Turner Centre, Kerikeri 12 Nov, Rawene Town Hall, 13 Nov and Artworks Waiheke Island - 20-21 Nov
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