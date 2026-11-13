Review: THE PINK HAMMER by Butterfly Creek Theatre Troupe

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A thoroughly enjoyable evening of local theatre, and one well worth seeing.

The Pink Hammer is a New Zealand comedy about four women who sign up for a carpentry workshop, only to discover that their tutor has absconded with their course fees. Left with little alternative, they persuade the tutor’s disgruntled husband, Woody, to take over the classes in his shed. Written by Michele Amas, the play premiered in Palmerston North in 2014 and has since been performed by theatre groups throughout the country.

On arriving at Muritai School Hall, we were greeted by an empty hall and a raised stage with its curtains closed. However, rather than taking our seats in the usual auditorium arrangement, we were invited to make our way behind the curtain. Here, the stage had been transformed into the entire theatre space, with the audience seated around the area where the action would unfold. This created an immediate sense of intimacy and worked particularly well in setting the scene, making us feel as though we had stepped straight into someone's shed.

Annabel, played by Julie Dykes, is an assertive feminist guidance counsellor. Julie captures her character well, gradually revealing the vulnerability hidden beneath Annabel's tough exterior.

Woody, played by Laurie Ward, is initially disgruntled at having four women invade his beloved "man cave". However, as the story unfolds, we discover there is considerably more to him than first meets the eye. I felt Laurie's portrayal was the standout performance of the evening.

Helen, played by Victoria Nelson, is a sarcastic horse breeder with a rather unfortunate reason for attending the woodworking class. Victoria portrays her character convincingly, capturing her dry humour and underlying complexity.

Louise, played by Elspeth Cotsilinis, is a well-meaning but insecure woman carrying a heavy burden of loneliness. I found Elspeth's portrayal reasonably convincing, particularly in the scenes where Louise becomes inebriated.

Siobhan, played by Amy Blake, is an Irish immigrant working at a veterinary clinic and harbouring ambitions to seduce her married boss. Of all the roles, I felt this was perhaps the most challenging to perform, as Amy had the added task of delivering her lines in an Irish accent, which is not an easy one to master. She did a commendable job, although I wondered whether making the character Australian might have allowed for a more natural and convincing delivery, given the familiarity of the accent.

The costuming was well suited to the characters, with no obvious issues, while the lighting and sound were also of an acceptable standard.

The play is capably directed by Ewen Coleman, who brings considerable theatrical experience to the production. He has assembled a strong cast, with no obvious weak links. Some of the dialogue delivery was a little hesitant at times, but this can perhaps be attributed to opening-night nerves. I would expect the performances to become more assured as the season progresses and the cast settles further into their roles.

Overall, I thoroughly enjoyed The Pink Hammer. It is a well-written, entertaining play that was brought to life by a capable cast and director. I particularly enjoyed the inclusion of local references, which added an extra layer of familiarity and enjoyment.

It's easy to understand why so many theatre societies have included this play in their programmes. It has a relatively simple set, relies heavily on its characters rather than elaborate staging, and requires a manageable cast of four women and one man. Anyone who has been involved in theatre auditions will know that women generally outnumber men, so the casting requirements are likely to make this an attractive choice for many amateur theatre groups.

A thoroughly enjoyable evening of local theatre, and one well worth seeing.

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