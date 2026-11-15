Review: MARATHON at Q Theatre

NEW! New Zealand Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Zealand & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Silo Theatre's world premiere of Nic Sampson's comedy is a breathless, joyful tonic for dark times - heck, this brilliantly eclectic romp is for ALL times.

From its very first moment, Marathon does something you simply do not see coming. The opening is spectacularly unexpected. It grabs the audience by the collar and never lets go.

Silo Theatre commissioned Nic Sampson to turn his one-man Edinburgh Fringe show, Marathon 1904, into a full-scale end-of-year production. The result is slapstick meets melodrama meets modern Kiwi flavour, and it is glorious. It tells the story of the 1904 Olympic marathon in St Louis, one of the most chaotic races in sporting history. Thirty-two runners started. Only 14 crossed the finish line.

Under Ben Crowder's direction, the show is action-packed in a way I have never seen. The fast pace lifts the audience to a whole new level of engagement, no matter the mood or energy you walked in the door with. Remarkably, the actors' energy holds from the starting gun to the final lap, which is no mean feat. Scene changes are slick, and there is not a single moment you can predict.

There is a fine line between success and failure with a project this ambitious. Marathon is insanely creative, and it is a resounding success. The dog and the duck (or was it a goose?) are so funny and incredibly clever, and those two words capture every aspect of this production. Daniel Williams' set, Sean Lynch's lighting, Christopher Stratton's costumes and Leon Radojkovic's sound design all honour a high-paced, hilarious, never-a-dull-moment performance.

Just six performers bring the whole race to life: Brynley Stent, Steffany Silva de Lautour, Chris Parker, Brett O'Gorman, Kura Forrester and Brayden Cresswell. Clever, well-designed props and actors who stay fully in character show exactly why this kind of staging is so satisfying. You can watch the same actor switch roles and know instantly who they are. That is the calibre of this cast.

And here is the kicker: some of the funniest moments really happened. Fred Lorz crossed the finish line first after riding part of the way in a car. The actual winner, Thomas Hicks, was given strychnine and brandy by his handlers during the race. One of the South African runners, Len Tau, was chased off course by a dog and still finished ninth. Nic Sampson has taken a story too wild not to be true and turned it into a wildly entertaining night at the theatre.

The proof was in the room. The audience was buzzing at half-time and still buzzing as they spilled out after the show, and that spoke volumes.

In his programme note, Crowder writes that "we are living in dark times – and coming together, sharing, and finding a wild joy and silliness seems an essential tonic." A tonic it clearly is.

Loved it.

Marathon plays at Q Theatre, 305 Queen Street, Auckland, until 6 December 2026. Running time is 110 minutes, including interval. Tickets here

Content advisory: very coarse language, simulated nudity, sexual interactions, simulated animal abuse, smoking and drinking, haze and blank gunfire.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone