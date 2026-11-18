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There are some musicals that seem to find a new audience every generation, and Jesus Christ Superstar is undoubtedly one of them.

More than fifty years after Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice first introduced this groundbreaking rock opera, the show continues to challenge, excite and provoke.

This latest international touring production at Wellington's St James Theatre proves why it has endured.

For those coming to the musical for the first time, Jesus Christ Superstsr tells the story of the final days of Jesus through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Rather than presenting a traditional retelling of the biblical story, it explores the very human relationships at its centre. Themes of friendship, loyalty, celebrity, doubt, love and betrayal drive the narrative, making the work feel as relevant today as it did when it first premiered.

The undeniable strength of this production is its leading men. The vocal gymnastics required of both Luke Street (Jesus) and Javon King (Judas) are immense, and both rise to the challenge with remarkable skill and stamina. Their performances are not simply vocal showcases, although the quality of their singing is exceptional. Both actors bring a dynamic physicality to their roles, and together they create a relationship that feels layered, authentic and deeply complicated. The affection, frustration, admiration, and eventual betrayal that defines the relationship between Jesus and Judas is portrayed with genuine emotional weight, giving the production its beating heart.

The first act is visually impressive and packed with energy. The ensemble throws itself into the highly stylised choreography and relentless rock score with commitment and enthusiasm. At times, however, the storytelling takes a back seat to the spectacle. For audience members unfamiliar with the show, some narrative moments can feel a little lost amidst the movement and music, making it difficult to fully connect with the characters' journeys.

Fortunately, the production finds another gear in Act Two. Here, the storytelling becomes clearer, the emotional stakes are higher, and everything begins to work together seamlessly. Suddenly the music, lighting, choreography and performances combine into the kind of theatrical experience that reminds you why live theatre remains so powerful. The second half is compelling, moving and genuinely exciting.

There are numerous memorable moments throughout the evening. The Last Supper tableau is beautifully staged, while the image of Judas haunted by his bloodied hands is both striking and unsettling. King Herod's (Erich Schleck) number delivers exactly the sort of flamboyant excess audiences hope for, providing one of the production's entertaining highlights. The 39 lashes and Superstar scenes are also standouts, filled with striking imagery, energy, colour, and impressive work from leads and ensemble alike.

The ensemble deserves considerable praise. Their vocal work is consistently strong, shifting effortlessly from ethereal harmonies to full-throated rock anthems. The demands of this score are substantial, and the cast meets them with confidence. The priests are suitably imposing, while Pilate's (Ethan Hardy Benson) internal struggle as he faces mounting pressure from the crowd is portrayed with conviction and humanity.

Visually, the production makes excellent use of a single set. Various levels and staging elements are used creatively, particularly a large cross structure that serves as both a symbolic and practical performance space. The lighting design is equally effective, helping to shape mood and focus throughout. While the use of handheld microphones occasionally creates a slight barrier between performer and audience, overall the technical elements support the storytelling well.

What ultimately makes this production successful is its ability to remind us that Jesus Christ Superstar at its core, it is a story about people. It asks us to consider how we respond to those whose beliefs differ from our own, how easily fear and public opinion can shape our actions, and how love and betrayal can exist side by side within our closest relationships. These are themes that remain as relevant now as ever.

While the first act could benefit from greater narrative clarity, the extraordinary talent of the cast, the power of the score, and a superbly executed second half make this a thoroughly rewarding evening of theatre.

Led by the outstanding performances of Luke Street and Javon King, this production demonstrates exactly why it continues to inspire, challenge and entertain audiences around the world. It is ambitious, visually striking, vocally impressive and, at its best, genuinely thrilling.

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