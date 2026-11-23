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There is something wonderfully defiant about a group of older women refusing to be moved on, and that is the heart of Call Girls, which opened at the Dolphin Theatre on Friday night under the direction of Glenda Pearce.

In this work by James Carrick, Beach Haven Rest Home faces closure at the hands of a large-scale developer and a dodgy councillor, and the residents resolve to raise the money they need to stay put. How they choose to raise it is where the title comes in, and where much of the cheeky fun of the second half lies.

The rest home starlets clearly enjoyed creating this band of residents. Jazz Inder's Angela, a retired accountant, is the closest thing the group has to a level head, though her mix of astuteness and shock shows there is more beneath the surface. Maryanne Rushton brings energetic comedy to Pauline, a divorced artist who is sure she has plenty to offer, though her bright ideas rarely land as planned. Pauline is forever at loggerheads with Ivy, and Sue Golding's dry wit makes Ivy's cantankerous streak a joy to watch. Donna Verey gives a gentle warmth to the sweet, scatterbrained Rose, whose memory is slipping and whose calls to a daughter who never answers bring a touch of poignancy.

Each woman is distinct, and they taking the audience on a journey that swings into moments of sadness and struggle, and these women handle both well. They carry the show with commitment, and the audience was clearly on their side.

Manuri Mudalige plays Sarah, the rest home owner who is doing her best to keep the doors open for the sake of her beloved residents. She is plagued by Leonard (Steven Arnold), the show's villain of the piece.

The rest home neighbours are a delight, and Ruth Dillon, Jocelyn McQuaid and Renee Palmer keep the transitions flowing with their high jinks.

The cameo roles are all performed ably and add layers to the story, keeping the interest up and the action flowing the best they can. Max Golding as Dinkle brings a sophisticated, gentlemanly charm to the stage, and young players Giselle Ford, Yuvraj Patel and Emily Choi bring a fresh energy, with Yuvraj as Tim, and Giselle and Emily each taking on two roles: Giselle as Carla and Kirsty, and Emily as Glen and Pip.

The set is realistic and well considered, and the production makes playful use of the whole theatre, with actors appearing and disappearing in surprising places throughout the evening. It keeps the audience alert and adds to the fun.

The script brings it’s challenges with pace, and the cast work hard to keep the energy up where scenes move slowly.

Community theatre runs on passion, and there is plenty of it on the Dolphin stage. If you enjoy a gentle comedy about friendship, resilience and refusing to go quietly as well as a dash of the bawdy (yes this is x-rated) Call Girls runs until 5 December. Tickets are selling fast and are available here

NOTE: Production contains some strong language and mature content

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