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A tale as old as time receives a distinctly Wellington makeover in Circa Theatre’s latest pantomime, delivering boundless energy, plenty of laughs, and all the audience participation audiences have come to expect from this beloved annual tradition.

Once again, writers Gavin Rutherford and Simon Leary have struck the perfect balance between affectionately sending up a familiar fairy tale and celebrating the quirks of the capital. Their adaptation is packed with Wellington centric references that feel tailor made for local audiences, while playful nods to the original version that are carefully skirted for "legal reasons", provide some of the evening’s biggest laughs. The result is a show that feels both comfortingly familiar and refreshingly original.

Hayden Taylor’s musical direction keeps proceedings moving at a terrific pace. The score is packed with contemporary favourites that are woven seamlessly into the story, creating plenty of moments where audience members will be tapping their feet and resisting the urge to sing along.

As always, the casting is en point. The company features many familiar faces from previous Circa pantomimes, lending the production the comforting feel of a festive reunion. The entire cast embraces the genre's larger than life style with enthusiasm, flair, and a clear commitment to ensuring the audience has as much fun as they do.

Te Mihi Potae brings infectious energy and charm to Pierre, delivering a performance bursting with youthful exuberance and impeccable comic timing. As Beau, Jack Taylor commands the stage with confidence and charisma. Without giving too much away, his dancing is a particular highlight, and his bubble bath number manages the rare feat of being both genuinely touching and hilariously entertaining.

Rachel McSweeney and Natasha McAllister ground the production with warmth and sincerity, ensuring that beneath all the silliness there remains a beating heart. They navigate the show's emotional moments with ease while never missing an opportunity to mine a laugh.

Bronwyn Turei is magnificent as The Captain. Effortlessly commanding the stage, she combines powerful vocals, strong movement, and impeccable comic instincts to create a character who is impossible to take your eyes off. Pantomime provides the perfect platform for her larger than life talents, and she embraces every moment.

Meanwhile, Jthan Morgan once again proves why they have become such a cherished fixture of the Circa pantomime. Their Dame is everything audiences could hope for: witty, outrageous, interactive, and gloriously over the top. Armed with powerhouse vocals, sharp comic timing, and boundless energy, Morgan creates many of the production's most memorable moments.

Ian Harman’s costume design is beautifully realised, immediately identifying each character while adding to the show's visual extravagance. Belle’s dress, in particular, drew audible gasps of admiration from the audience, a testament to both the design and craftsmanship behind the production.

Kate Anderson’s versatile set provides an effective playground for the cast's antics, while Marcus McShane’s lighting design adds atmosphere, colour, and theatrical magic throughout. Together, the technical elements create a vibrant world that supports the storytelling without ever overshadowing the performances.

The Verdict

Funny, fast-paced, and unmistakably Wellington, Beauty and the Beast is everything a great pantomime should be. Packed with laughs for children and clever local references for adults, it is the perfect way to kick off the festive season. Gather the family, round up some friends, and make this joyful production part of your summer tradition.

Beauty and the Beast plays at Circa One from 21 November to 20 December 2026, and from 2 to 17 January 2027.

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